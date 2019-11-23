Spectacular Places in Iceland That Travelers Are Still Missing

Most visitors to the land of fire and ice continue to stick to the same crowded tourist trail, but you don’t need to go much farther to see some of the country’s greatest hits.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes called the Final Frontier of Iceland, the Westfjords are a three- to five-hour drive from Reykjavík, and according to Connolly, it’s a place even locals don’t visit often. Here you can stand at the base of one of the country’s largest waterfalls, the massive Dynjandi waterfall; walk along the cliffs at Látrabjarg, the westernmost point in Europe, looking for puffins and other seabirds; or seek out some of the numerous, lonely hot pots and hot spring-fed heated swimming pools that dot this geothermally active region. You might even spot the elusive arctic fox. Hidden Iceland offers a four-day trip to the Westfjords, but even if you’re going alone, you’ll want to plan to spend at least a few days here: Exploring the area requires twisting and turning your way along the coast between tiny fishing villages, and the driving can take more time than you expect. But, Connolly says, “The only traffic jam you’re likely to encounter in the Westfjords is when the free-roaming sheep decide the road is the perfect spot for their afternoon nap.” Photo by Norris Niman The Westman Islands are only a half-hour ferry ride from Iceland’s south coast. Westman Islands The Westman Islands, or Vestmannaeyjar, is a volcanic archipelago off the south coast of Iceland. It’s close enough to Reykjavík that it could make a good day trip, but Connolly says that doesn’t mean it’s overcrowded: The number of tourists on the main island is limited by the spots on the small ferry that sails back and forth each day. “You’re more likely to spot a whale off the coast or dodge a fluttering puffin along the cliff edges than have to deal with crowds,” he reassures.

Article continues below advertisement

The main island, Heimaey, was almost destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 1973 that caused the town to be evacuated. You can learn more about the event at the Eldheimar Museum or on a hike to the volcano’s crater. You can still feel the heat of the volcano emanating from cracks in the crater. Vatnajökull National Park’s Ice Caves “This new UNESCO World Heritage site enjoys plenty of tourists, especially in the warm summer months,” Connolly admits. “But considering it covers around one-eighth of the entire country, there are plenty of hidden gems.” The volcanic region is 5,405 square miles and encompasses 10 central volcanoes, 8 of which are subglacial and 2 of which are among the most active in Iceland. Because of this, the landscape evolves rapidly—especially its electric blue ice caves. Photo by Tom Archer Photo Most ice caves in Iceland melt over the summer, so tour companies need to look for new ones each season. “The glaciers in Iceland are hundreds of years old, but the ice caves that are formed within them are mainly created from summer melting and water erosion,” says Connolly. “When the melting period increases in spring, the caves collapse or melt away. This makes each new ice cave season completely unique.” So the ice caves that travelers explore this year will be different than those they can explore next year. Hidden Iceland teamed up with local ice cave explorers to launch a two day Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon Ice Cave tour that visits off-the-beaten-path ice caves in the winter season, running November through March. Related Steep Canyons, Crashing Waterfalls, and Whales Galore: Northeastern Iceland's Ultimate Road Trip Fjallsárlón

Article continues below advertisement