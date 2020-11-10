Paravel Just Launched Its First Checked Luggage Line

A year after launching its first line of hard-shell carry-on luggage, Paravel now debuts its very first checked suitcase: the Aviator Grand. Following its commitment to producing sustainable luggage, Paravel crafted these bags with vegan leather details and used recycled materials to make the zippers, polycarbonate shells, and aircraft-grade aluminum handles. Even the interior linings are made from 21 plastic water bottles.

In addition to using recycled materials, Paravel is making the Aviator Grand suitcases carbon neutral by offsetting the carbon emissions generated from the bag’s production and shipping, as well as the estimated emissions from your first domestic flight with it. All carbon offsets will be purchased through the reputable environmental organization Gold Standard.

But the eco-friendly details aren’t the only reasons we love this bag. Its 360-degree rotating wheels with carbon steel bearings mean it’ll roll smoothly, while a scuff-hiding textured finish will keep the bag looking good no matter how much it gets thrown around after you check it at the airport. A removable accessories pouch and an interior compression board help keep you organized along the way.