Paravel Just Launched Its First Checked Luggage Line

By Lyndsey Matthews

Nov 10, 2020

The new larger Aviator Grand comes in six colors, including “Safari Green” seen here.

Courtesy of Paravel

Like Paravel’s carry-on suitcases, the larger Aviator Grand will also be carbon neutral and made with upcycled plastic water bottles.

A year after launching its first line of hard-shell carry-on luggage, Paravel now debuts its very first checked suitcase: the Aviator Grand. Following its commitment to producing sustainable luggage, Paravel crafted these bags with vegan leather details and used recycled materials to make the zippers, polycarbonate shells, and aircraft-grade aluminum handles. Even the interior linings are made from 21 plastic water bottles. 

In addition to using recycled materials, Paravel is making the Aviator Grand suitcases carbon neutral by offsetting the carbon emissions generated from the bag’s production and shipping, as well as the estimated emissions from your first domestic flight with it. All carbon offsets will be purchased through the reputable environmental organization Gold Standard.

But the eco-friendly details aren’t the only reasons we love this bag. Its 360-degree rotating wheels with carbon steel bearings mean it’ll roll smoothly, while a scuff-hiding textured finish will keep the bag looking good no matter how much it gets thrown around after you check it at the airport. A removable accessories pouch and an interior compression board help keep you organized along the way.

Ideal for trips lasting a week or slightly longer, the Aviator Grand can fit approximately 8 to 10 days worth of clothes, plus four pairs of shoes. It’s available in six stylish colors: monochrome “Metro Silver” and “Derby Black,” as well as “Safari Green,” a deep green with tan vegan leather trim, “Scuba Navy,” a navy with black vegan leather trim, “Scout Tan,” an ivory with tan vegan leather trim, and “Domino Black,” an ivory with black vegan leather trim.

  • Weight: 11.8 lbs.
  • Size: 28.1 x 19.7 x 11.7 inches
  • Available colors: Safari Green, Metro Silver, Scuba Navy, Derby Black, Scout Tan, Domino Black
  • Best for: a longer trip. The Aviator Grand can fit 8–10 days worth of clothes and up to four pairs of shoes.

Buy Now: $315, tourparavel.com

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

