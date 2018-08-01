Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink

Artsy Cans of Craft Beer That Prove Aluminum Is All Grown Up

By Joshua M. Bernstein

Aug 1, 2018

From the September/October 2018 issue

share this article
flipboard
Local beers—and the cans they come in—are having a moment.

Photo by Kelsey McClellan, Styling by Michelle Maguire

Local beers—and the cans they come in—are having a moment.

Once the domain of dull domestic lager, aluminum cans have become U.S. craft brewing’s coolest package, with flavor-charged beer inside and gallery-worthy designs on the label. Seek out these eight avant-garde brews on your next trip.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

The beer can might be the best drinking vessel for travel. More portable than a bottle (and perfect for easy picnic-basket packing), now they offer much more than the watery mass-market lagers of yore. Breweries and cideries have started treating cans like handheld billboards, tasking often local artists, designers, and illustrators to devise eye-catching designs that capture where the beer was brewed. The best of breed marry vibrant visuals to flavors that transport drinkers to places like San Francisco and Virginia Beach. Here are eight brews worth checking out on your next cross-country adventure. 

Photo by Kelsey McClellan
Great Raft Brewing Reasonably Corrupt
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana’s infamous law-shirking politicians inspired a German-style black lager that, despite its dark tint, remains a nimble sip. 

Courtesy of Kings County Brewers Collective
Kings County Brewers Collective Dangerous Precedent
Brooklyn, NY
KCBC marries bold yet balanced flavors to Earl Holloway’s comic book–inspired can illustrations. The IPA’s intense aroma evokes tropical fruit.
Courtesy of Shacksbury
Shacksbury Deer Snacks
Vergennes, VT
The brewery forages for the wild apples used in a dry cider that, like many of Shacksbury’s fermentations, is as elegant as fine wine. 

Courtesy of Commonwealth Brewing Company
Commonwealth Brewing Company Big Papi
Virginia Beach, VA
This brewery is one of the East Coast’s best producers of barely bitter double IPAs. The can’s juicy colors evoke the contents’ aroma and flavor. 

Courtesy of Wild Heaven Beer
Wild Heaven Beer Emergency Drinking Beer
Avondale Estates, GA
These Georgian brewers buck convention by mashing together a snappy pilsner and a salty-sour German gose laced with lemongrass and citrus zest, creating a singular refresher well suited for both day and night drinking. 

Courtesy of Fair State Brewing Cooperative
Fair State Brewing Cooperative Clarity of Purpose
Minneapolis, MN
Excelling at fruited sours and unfiltered pilsners alike, Fair State has partnered with Surly Brewing Company to create a hugely fragrant, double dry-hopped IPA that’s as clear as the Caribbean. 

Courtesy of Fort Point Beer Company
Fort Point Beer Company Westfalia
San Francisco, CA
The sibling-run brewery spins sublime modern takes on traditional styles, such as German rotbier. This caramel-rich red ale is cashmere smooth.  

Courtesy of Bale Breaker Brewing Company
Bale Breaker Brewing Company Leota Mae IPA
Yakima, WA
Set on a family-run hop farm founded in 1932, Bale Breaker embraces the local bounty of the Pacific Northwest to make expressive pale ales and IPAs, such as this pungent sipper named after the farmstead’s matriarch. 

>>Next: America’s Best Drinking City Isn’t Where You Think It Is 

popular stories

  1. It’s True—Americans Can Travel to This Beautiful European Country Right Now

    Tips + News

  2. As California Reopens, State Reminds Travelers to Visit Responsibly

    Tips + News

  3. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—but Should You Go?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

The Best Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World

Comfort Camping

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Our Picks for Face Masks to Buy—and the Latest Rules for Wearing Them

Travel News

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying

Tech

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

The Best Tripod for Travelers Is Super Compact and Not Dorky at All

Gear