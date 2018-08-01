Artsy Cans of Craft Beer That Prove Aluminum Is All Grown Up

Photo by Kelsey McClellan
By Joshua M. Bernstein
Aug 1, 2018
From the September/October 2018 issue
Photo by Kelsey McClellan, Styling by Michelle Maguire
Local beers—and the cans they come in—are having a moment.
Once the domain of dull domestic lager, aluminum cans have become U.S. craft brewing’s coolest package, with flavor-charged beer inside and gallery-worthy designs on the label. Seek out these eight avant-garde brews on your next trip.
The beer can might be the best drinking vessel for travel. More portable than a bottle (and perfect for easy picnic-basket packing), now they offer much more than the watery mass-market lagers of yore. Breweries and cideries have started treating cans like handheld billboards, tasking often local artists, designers, and illustrators to devise eye-catching designs that capture where the beer was brewed. The best of breed marry vibrant visuals to flavors that transport drinkers to places like San Francisco and Virginia Beach. Here are eight brews worth checking out on your next cross-country adventure.
Great Raft Brewing Reasonably Corrupt
Kings County Brewers Collective Dangerous Precedent
Commonwealth Brewing Company Big Papi
Wild Heaven Beer Emergency Drinking Beer
Fair State Brewing Cooperative Clarity of Purpose
Fort Point Beer Company Westfalia
Bale Breaker Brewing Company Leota Mae IPA
