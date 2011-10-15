Home>Travel inspiration

What Are Japanese Antenna Shops, and Why Do They Exist?

By David Farley

Oct 15, 2011

share this article
flipboard
Antenna shops allow Japanese travelers to bring back souvenirs, without leaving town.

Antenna shops allow Japanese travelers to bring back souvenirs, without leaving town.

These small shops serve a uniquely Japanese purpose.

share this article
flipboard

Koji, a volunteer for Tokyo Free Guide (which is exactly what its name declares; see tokyofreeguide.org), knew only that I wanted to experience something in the city related to food. Instead of taking me to the touristy Tsukiji fish market, he led me to a shopping mall in the Ginza neighborhood.

We descended into the basement of the Kotsu Kaikan building, where we found about a dozen gourmet food shops, each one representing a different region in Japan. We strolled through them, munching on free samples and effectively eating our way through the country. We tasted crispy, dried seaweed from the northern island of Hokkaido; buckwheat dough dumplings from Nagano, located in central Japan; and jam made of amaou (a kind of strawberry) from Fukuoka, in the south.

Koji explained that these stores are called antenna shops, and they have an interesting function. In Japanese culture, when you go out of town, it’s customary to return with small treats for colleagues. Rather than haul back food from afar, workers will just stop by the antenna shops in the morning before heading to the office—a smart (and sneaky) solution.

2-10-1 Yurakucho Chiyoda-ku, www.kotsukaikan.co.jp

>> Next: Temples, Tipping, and Train Rides: A Guide to Japan for First-Timers

popular stories

  1. 8 Best Hawker Centers in Singapore—and What to Eat There

    Food + Drink

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. Clear Launches Reservation Service for Quickly Getting Through TSA

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Loyalty + Rewards

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

COVID + Travel

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

COVID + Travel

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Books