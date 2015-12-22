This Winter Wonderland Is Where You’d Least Expect It

Photo by Kari Medig
Dec 22, 2015
Photo by @kari_medig
Think Morocco is all desert? Think again.
AFAR’s January/February 2016 issue featured a beautiful photo essay about snowsurfing in Japan (yes, Japan!) shot by photographer Kari Medig. But Japan isn’t the only unexpected ski spot Medig is familiar with. We invited him to share some stunning images of another surprising ski location: Morocco, from the slopes of Oukaïmeden to the sands of the Sahara.found along the road to Oukaïmeden are proof enough that there is plenty of powder to be had high in the Atlas Mountains.he vast majority of the skis for rent at Oukaïmeden are throwbacks from bygone ski eras in North America and Europe.Many Moroccans from Casablanca, Rabat, and Marrekech come to Oukaïmeden to learn how to ski. For some, it’s their first time seeing snow.Local Berbers, like this guy, will carry their skis everyday from their homes to the lift to rent to tourists.ornately decorated horses and donkeys.After Saharan storms, the fresh dusting of powder at Oukaïmeden will have a red tint from the dust of the nearby sand dunes.Merzouga, at the eastern edge of the country, Medig joined some locals in search of the best Saharan sand dunes to ski, proving that you can have the best of both worlds if you’re traveling through Morocco in the winter—without giving up your winter ski dreams.
