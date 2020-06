This Winter Wonderland Is Where You’d Least Expect It

AFAR’s January/February 2016 issue featured a beautiful photo essay about snowsurfing in Japan (yes, Japan!) shot by photographer Kari Medig. But Japan isn’t the only unexpected ski spot Medig is familiar with. We invited him to share some stunning images of another surprising ski location: Morocco, from the slopes of Oukaïmeden to the sands of the Sahara.

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

Photo by Kari Medig

After Saharan storms, the fresh dusting of powder at Oukaïmeden will have a red tint from the dust of the nearby sand dunes.

Photo by Kari Medig

You might not expect a big ski culture in Morocco, but these rental skis and bootsMany Moroccans from Casablanca, Rabat, and Marrekech come to Oukaïmeden to learn how to ski. For some, it’s their first time seeing snow.Other villagers will wait on the lower slopes of Oukaïmeden ski hill offering rides onThe coolest thing about skiing in Morocco? It’s not all about snow. In Merzouga , at the eastern edge of the country, Medigou can have the best of both worlds if you’re traveling through Morocco in the winter—without giving up your winter ski dreams.