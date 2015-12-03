4 Surprising Skiing Destinations

If you never ski outside the big resorts in the United States and Europe, it’s time to shake up your routine. In addition to Hokkaido, these four under-the-radar destinations offer a wealth of powder and culture.

The Bohemian Enclave

In the 1970s, close to 10,000 U.S. draft resisters settled in the town of Nelson, British Columbia, known for its light but deep mounds. Hit the Whitewater Resort for exceptional slopes and yam poutine, and stay at Cloudside Inn, a friendly downtown B&B. From $109.

Yes, Iran Has Snow

For advanced skiers, the village of Shemshak offers total solitude. Local skiers rarely venture off established runs, so untouched glades abound. Stay at the well-located Parsian Azadi Hotel, the perfect base for exploring both Tehran and the mountains. From $160.

Ski During Our Summer

Tiffindell has one of the longest snow seasons in South Africa, June to August, which is probably why it was tapped by the International Ski Federation to host competitions. Snow or no, the local spicy lamb braai barbecue is reason enough to go there. Sleep at the slope-side Tiffindell Lodge. From $300.

Feeling Extra Adventurous?

Nestled in the Himalayas near Kashmir, the tiny town of Gulmarg, India, boasts big-mountain skiing (and the world’s highest gondola) for the truly daring. Navigation can be tricky, so hire a local guide. Book a modern-but-rustic room at Vintage Gulmarg lodge. From $150.

