Have an Insider Experience on a Thrilling Vacation in Abu Dhabi

Visiting the United Arab Emirates with Godubai is like entering a portal into another world, thanks in part to Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s blend of historic mosques, futuristic museums, and powdery beaches. From the nomadic traditions of the desert and fascinating prehistoric sites to the iconoclastic skyscrapers downtown, Godubai pairs 11 action-packed days in these two cities with the invaluable insights of their local guides.

Specialists in the UAE

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of many sights to behold. Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Godubai has been widening the window to the United Arab Emirates since 2007, offering curated and made-to-measure travel packages available for discerning travelers. Founded by CEO Caroline Lavictoire, a 20-year veteran of the travel industry, Godubai has been focusing their efforts on the UAE from their home base in Canada. Their passionate staff, each with personal experience living in the United Arab Emirates, is uniquely equipped to help travelers deepen their understanding of Emirati culture and customs.

Each customizable tour package with Godubai centers around small, semi-guided tours and includes airfare, transfers, accommodation, and much more. Clients can choose from a long list of well-designed, seasonal travel experiences, from a comprehensive 13-day, 12-night stay focused exclusively on Abu Dhabi and its immediate vicinity to a visit centered around 11 of the country’s best championship-level golf courses, each trip designed in detail by Godubai’s experts to help travelers make the most of their precious time in this captivating country.

Like AFAR, Godubai believes that travel should go beyond simply checking items off a bucket list, instead impacting the traveler with meaningful experiences that they can carry with them for a lifetime, marking the first of many visits to this enchanting country.

Immersive and authentic experience

With Godubai’s DUO Dubai and Abu Dhabi experience, you’ll have 11 days to dive into the very best of the Emirates. After a VIP welcome and a private airport transfer, you’ll spend a full week in Dubai, with highlights including the ornate Al Farooq Omar bin Khattab—otherwise known as the “Blue”—Mosque, and a ride across Dubai Creek in a traditional abra, or water taxi. You’ll also be able to taste the traditions of the Emirates at the Al Khayma Heritage House restaurant, take panoramic pics at the monumental Dubai Frame, and so much more.

Neighboring the Dubai Frame among a wealth of other noteworthy buildings in Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline, perhaps no other structure stands out quite like the Museum of the Future. Set upon a green mound meant to symbolize the nurturing qualities of mother earth herself, the circular structure stands as a beacon of hope for the future.

Following a private transfer to Abu Dhabi, you’ll have as many as four nights to explore the capital from a five-star beach hotel with breakfast and dinner included. While there, be sure to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi, whose latticed, “floating” dome structure has quickly catapulted it from its opening in 2017 into one of the most important and recognizable museums on earth.

With a short ride across the capital’s crystal blue waters to the eastern side of the city, you’ll also be able to visit Yas Island, an idyllic enclave which serves as the city’s entertainment hub. Just one of the many must-see sites here, including Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the open-air du Arena, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a standout that should not be missed. Featuring over 40 attractions, including the fastest roller coaster on earth, and the opportunity to drive one of the famed Italian supercars yourself, the all-ages, all-indoors theme park offers an adrenaline-inducing voyage to Italy without ever leaving Abu Dhabi.

