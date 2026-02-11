Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Chris Dong
  •  February 11, 2026

To Celebrate 100 Years, a Major U.S. Airline Will Serve These 1920s Culinary Classics

In a nod to a bygone era of travel, a celebratory 100th anniversary inflight menu will pay homage to elevated hors d’oeuvres and entrées of the early 20th century.
Beef Wellington cut open on white plate with pale yellow sauce

Beef Wellington is among the menu items American Airlines will be offering.

Photo by Robby McCullough/Unsplash

Most travelers don’t choose a flight for the meal service alone. Even in premium cabins, where menus tout celebrity chef partnerships and wine pairings from master sommeliers, airline food remains shaped by familiar challenges. Taste buds are dulled at altitude, and the financial realities of large-scale catering mean quantity often trumps quality.

That said, there are recent signs that U.S. airlines are paying closer attention to what’s being served—especially in the front of the plane. American Airlines is the latest to up the ante, if only for a few months this spring and summer. To mark its centennial anniversary, the Dallas-based carrier is rolling out special menus through August, which it says draws inspiration from the sophistication of 1920s hotel dining.

So what does that actually look like? Beginning this month, for flights on or after March 1, passengers flying international and transcontinental Flagship First and Flagship Business class can preorder special appetizers and entrées. That includes a Waldorf salad or prawn cocktail, along with entrées such as beef Wellington with béarnaise and roasted vegetables or a chicken Florentine roulade. (Passengers can preorder meals up to 30 days in advance.)

Caviar and crème fraîche atop several blinis

Also on the American anniversary menu: caviar with blinis

Photo by Natalia Sem/Shutterstock

However, the most attention-grabbing menu item is available only in April—American’s official centennial month. During those weeks, the airline will serve a caviar-and-blinis appetizer alongside a deviled egg topped with crème fraîche. It’s a dish that’s a nod to the luxury dining traditions of a century ago.

American’s move fits into a broader industry push to refresh premium cabins, with new seats and suites alongside more polished food and drink options. In fact, American isn’t the first U.S. carrier to recently announce a caviar service. In May, United Airlines said it would offer an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche in its new Polaris Studio suites aboard select Boeing 787-9 aircraft. (Those planes are set to debut in the coming months.) Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines has leaned into chef partnerships, including a collaboration with José Andrés featuring dishes like a Spanish tortilla with pisto manchego, in Delta One and first class.

And just last month, American announced that it has partnered with famed Dallas barbecue spot Pecan Lodge to serve Texas-style smoked meats on select first-class flights out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), also as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations.

Despite all of these innovations, the future of U.S. airplane food in first and business class still has a way to go. Earlier this year, a viral “bowl of sadness” served on a United flight, featuring a sparse assortment of cold cuts, cheese cubes, and a bruised tomato, sparked a wave of public criticism. It also underscored how inconsistent the premium experience can be. The image of the dish, which has since racked up more than 15 million views on X, is a reminder that for every touted airline meal, plenty still fall short.

Limited-time menus and chef collaborations don’t mean a permanent shift in dining on U.S. planes. But it is progress, and these offerings are a welcome bonus for travelers already booked in premium seats. Longer term, however, the airlines that truly stand out will be the ones that can deliver high-quality, thoughtful meals—all the time.

Chris Dong
Chris is a seasoned reporter with a finger on the pulse of consumer travel. He covers everything from new hotels and airline partnerships to loyalty programs and destinations, all from a service-oriented lens.
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