This Country Is Offering Free National Park Access All Summer—and These Are the Ones You Should Visit

From the turquoise, glacier-fed lakes of Banff National Park and the ice fields and alpine valleys in Jasper National Park to the wave-battered beaches and old-growth rainforests of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, to the glacier-carved fjords of Gros Morne National Park, Canada’s national parks have an extraordinary range of landscapes.

This summer, they’ll also be easier to access: Admission fees are being waived at all Parks Canada sites from June 19 through September 7, opening the country’s marquee parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas to all visitors at no cost during peak travel season. Normally, the park entrance fees range from $5 (USD) for smaller, quieter parks, to $18 for the most popular ones.

The move is part of a broader federal tourism push known as the Canada Strong Pass, aimed at boosting travel during the country’s busiest months. In addition to free entry, Parks Canada is offering a 25 percent discount on camping and overnight stays at participating sites—a notable incentive as demand for national park trips continues to climb, at a moment when travelers are facing airfares and lodging costs.

Under the program, visitors do not need to register or obtain a physical pass; entry fees are automatically waived at Parks Canada sites, and the benefit is available to all visitors regardless of nationality (a contrast to some international park systems, like that of the United States, where nonresidents can face higher fees). The policy applies to national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas but does not extend to provincial park systems, which operate separately and continue to charge standard fees.

It’s worth noting that reservations are still required in most locations for campsites, which are discounted—not free. Fees for parking, guided experiences, and amenities such as hot springs access or firewood remain in place.

All told, the fee waiver applies across the entire Parks Canada network, which spans more than 40 national parks and park reserves, 171 national historic sites, and five national marine conservation areas. Here are a few standout public spaces that are included in the offer to consider adding to your summer plans.

Among the many reasons why Banff is one of Canada’s most famous national parks is the striking beauty of Moraine Lake. Photo by John Lee/Unsplash

Banff National Park

Canada’s best-known park is anchored by its surreal, glacier-fed lakes—the famed Lake Louise and Moraine Lake among them—but what makes it stand out is how much variety is packed into a relatively accessible stretch of the Rockies.

In summer, trails like the Plain of Six Glaciers and Lake Agnes climb quickly above the busiest viewpoints to teahouses and glacier overlooks, while the Lake Minnewanka loop offers an easy introduction to the park’s eastern valleys and high odds of spotting bighorn sheep and elk.

The crystal-clear waters of Canada’s Fathom Five National Marine Park reveal shipwrecks below the surface. alwayssunnyalwaysreal/Shutterstock

Fathom Five National Marine Park

Set in the clear waters of Georgian Bay off of Lake Huron in Ontario, this freshwater marine park is best known for its shipwrecks, many of which are visible from the surface due to the exceptional water clarity. Divers and snorkelers can explore the wrecks up close, while boat tours and kayaking routes provide access to Flowerpot Island, where towering rock pillars and sea caves define the shoreline.

L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site

At the northern tip of Newfoundland, this UNESCO World Heritage Site marks the only confirmed Viking settlement in North America. Visitors can walk through reconstructed sod buildings, see the archaeological remains of the original Norse encampment, and learn how explorers from Greenland lived here more than 1,000 years ago—centuries before Columbus reached the continent.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Stretching along the west coast of Vancouver Island, this park includes temperate rainforest, driftwood-strewn beaches, and a rugged Pacific shoreline. The Long Beach Unit is the most visited, with broad sandy beaches that are popular for surfing, while the Broken Group Islands draw kayakers who want to explore the sheltered coves and more than 100 small, forested islands in Barkley Sound. Short boardwalk loops like the Rainforest Trail offer an easy introduction to the region’s dense, moss-draped old-growth ecosystem.

Summer is the perfect time to amble along the scenic shores of Prince Edward Island National Park. Photo by Jaime Bishara/Unsplash

Prince Edward Island National Park

Stretching along the north shore of this Nova Scotia island, the park trades mountains for red-sand beaches, rolling dunes, and sandstone cliffs shaped by the Gulf of St. Lawrence. In summer, visitors come for long shoreline walks, gentle cycling routes, and protected beaches dotted with piping plovers (the regional shorebirds). The park also includes Green Gables Heritage Place, the farmhouse and surrounding landscape that helped inspire Anne of Green Gables, giving it a unique literary connection.

On the same island, but farther west, Pituamkek National Park Reserve—established in 2024—protects the Hog Island Sandhills, a fragile system of barrier islands and shifting dunes. For now, it’s more one to watch than to add to your summer itinerary: The site is still being developed in partnership with the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of Prince Edward Island, an Indigenous community, and there’s no formal visitor infrastructure yet. When it does open more fully, it will offer a very different kind of park experience, centered on strengthening the relationship between the Mi’kmaq and the Canada Parks system.