Is Barbecue What First-Class Travelers Want? This Major U.S. Airline Thinks So

American Airlines is bringing a taste of Texas to 30,000 feet. The Fort Worth–based carrier has teamed up with Pecan Lodge, the famed Dallas barbecue spot, to serve Texas-style smoked meats on select first-class flights out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Beginning in February 2026, first-class passengers flying from DFW to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) or John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will be able to preorder Pecan Lodge meals via American’s website or app. The meals won’t be available on flights from New York to Texas.

Preorders opened January 11 for flights departing on February 11 (American always allows guests to preorder starting 30 days out and up to 20 hours before departure), and what’s on the menu will vary by month. February’s preorder entrée is a two-meat plate—including smoked brisket and sausage—served with familiar sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, onions, and barbecue sauce. In March, American plans to switch to a chopped-brisket brioche sandwich, paired with sides such as roasted green beans and potato salad plus pickles, onions, and barbecue sauce.

American is framing the collaboration as part of its 100th anniversary year—a milestone moment that’s nudging airlines to tell a bigger “who we are” story through the onboard experience, not just the route map. Delta celebrated its 100th year in 2025—with new tech-driven services and futuristic flight aspirations—and United also marks its centennial in 2026, with no word yet on how exactly it plans to mark the occasion.

In March, the Pecan Lodge offering on American Airlines will transition to a chopped-brisket sandwich on a brioche bun. Omarbaik/Shutterstock

Finding the right cut of meat to serve at 30,000 feet

Justin Fourton, Pecan Lodge’s cofounder, told Afar that when American approached the meat-smoking institution, he and his wife and cofounder, Diane, “didn’t think twice” about the collaboration, though he was a “little skeptical” about how barbecue would be served at flying altitude.

“However, we’ve been working on this project since August of last year,” Fourton said, adding, “We’ve gone through countless iterations of testing and finally landed on a mix of products that we felt confident would provide an equally good customer experience . . . whether it was served in our restaurant or at 30,000 feet.”

Fourton noted that finding the right protein was crucial. They tested multiple menu items, including ribs, turkey, sliced brisket, chopped brisket, turkey, and pulled pork, to determine which would pass the test.

“The burnt ends were a perfect match—they’re cut from the point of the brisket, which means they have enough marbling to retain the proper moisture levels at elevation,” Fourton said. “This particular cut also has the perfect amount of ‘bark,’ or spice crust, on the outside to provide a consistent flavor profile with each bite. And they could withstand the unique serving environment while still matching the quality we expect of our products in the restaurant.”

Delta recently collaborated with chef José Andrés on an in-flight menu. Photo by Sven Piper/Unsplash; Courtesy of Delta

Wooing fliers through food

If this all sounds like airlines are suddenly trying harder on food, that’s because they are—and Pecan Lodge is the latest entrant in a mini-boom of in-flight culinary partnerships that are more about recognizable names and regional pride.

In the past year, one of the most visible examples has been Delta’s Shake Shack collaboration, which started as a Boston-based offering and then expanded: Delta now serves Shake Shack cheeseburgers in first class on select routes (generally flights over a certain distance), with the option to preselect the burger as an entrée. Then there’s the chef-driven version of the trend: In late 2025, Delta announced a partnership with José Andrés to bring Spanish-inspired dishes to premium cabins.

Gary Leff, a travel expert and the founder of blog View from the Wing, said, “On its own, I take this as a ‘premium signal’ from American, copying Delta’s early playbook. American itself links it to its premium efforts as well, tying it to serving better coffee (Lavazza) and champagne (Bollinger). So there’s a strong chance this particular effort is the kickoff of something larger.”