American Airlines Is Making Its First Foray Into Africa

American Airlines this week released its lineup of international flights for 2020, which consists of several swoon-worthy new routes, including the carrier’s first time flying to Africa.

A new nonstop flight from Philadelphia to Casablanca, Morocco, will begin on June 4, 2020, and will make American the only U.S. carrier with nonstop service to Casablanca. The new Morocco flights will be operated three times per week on a Boeing 757 aircraft.

American’s vice president of network and schedule planning, Vasu Raja, said in a statement that American will work with Royal Air Maroc when the Moroccan carrier joins the Oneworld alliance in January, which will allow the airlines to coordinate connections to additional destinations within Africa to places like Marrakech in Morocco, Lagos, Nigeria, and Accra, Ghana.

The airline will also be returning to Tel Aviv after a four-year hiatus from the Israeli hub. American noted that demand has been growing for travel to Tel Aviv, and consequently, it has added three weekly nonstop flights from Dallas–Fort Worth that will kick off on September 9, 2020.

The biggest push, however, will be into Eastern Europe, where the carrier is introducing three new nonstop flights out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport: Chicago to Kraków, Poland, with service starting May 7; Chicago to Budapest, Hungary, starting May 7; and Chicago to Prague, Czech Republic, starting May 8.