American Airlines Is Making Its First Foray Into Africa

Aug 8, 2019
Photo by Morocko/Shutterstock
Starting next year, you can fly nonstop from Philly to Casablanca.
As part of a huge rollout of new international routes, the carrier unveiled a new nonstop flight to Morocco, as well as new nonstop flights to Israel, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.
American Airlines this week released its lineup of international flights for 2020, which consists of several swoon-worthy new routes, including the carrier’s first time flying to Africa.
A new nonstop flight from Philadelphia to Casablanca, Morocco, will begin on June 4, 2020, and will make American the only U.S. carrier with nonstop service to Casablanca. The new Morocco flights will be operated three times per week on a Boeing 757 aircraft.
American’s vice president of network and schedule planning, Vasu Raja, said in a statement that American will work with Royal Air Maroc when the Moroccan carrier joins the Oneworld alliance in January, which will allow the airlines to coordinate connections to additional destinations within Africa to places like Marrakech in Morocco, Lagos, Nigeria, and Accra, Ghana.
The airline will also be returning to Tel Aviv after a four-year hiatus from the Israeli hub. American noted that demand has been growing for travel to Tel Aviv, and consequently, it has added three weekly nonstop flights from Dallas–Fort Worth that will kick off on September 9, 2020.
The biggest push, however, will be into Eastern Europe, where the carrier is introducing three new nonstop flights out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport: Chicago to Kraków, Poland, with service starting May 7; Chicago to Budapest, Hungary, starting May 7; and Chicago to Prague, Czech Republic, starting May 8.
The Kraków flight will be American’s first to the Polish city, and the flights to Budapest and Prague join American’s seasonal flights there from Philadelphia, which began in 2018.
The new flights are available for purchase as of August 12, with the exception of the Tel Aviv flight, which will be available for purchase starting October 10.
