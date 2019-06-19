Why This New Nonstop Flight to Lisbon Is a Game Changer

Courtesy of TAP Portugal
Jun 19, 2019
Believe it or not, this is not the Golden Gate Bridge. This is the 25 de Abril Bridge that connects Lisbon to Almada, a municipality of Portugal.
The City of Seven Hills has never been closer to the City by the Bay.
As a native West Coaster, I both swoon and cringe at the idea of traveling to Europe. Of course I want to spend time there—the food, the history, the languages, the architecture, the art—there’s no shortage of draws. The real kicker is the 15+ hours of flying and inevitable layover (unless the final destination is a major hub such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, or Frankfurt). After factoring in all the hours spent in the sky and at airports, a trip from California to Europe used to mean a day and a half of my vacation was lost just getting to my destination and back.
Now, thanks to TAP Portugal’s new nonstop flight from San Francisco to Lisbon, Bay Area flyers can be in the Portuguese capital in less than 12 hours. Previously, flights from SFO to LIS took 13 to 18 hours, whereas the actual air time on the inaugural nonstop was 10 hours and 30 minutes. I’ve literally never gotten from California to my final destination in Europe so quickly. TAP Portugal’s near-daily departures (operating Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays) are scheduled to leave SFO at 4:10 p.m. and arrive at LIS at 11:20 a.m. the next day, a very respectable time that gives travelers the opportunity to explore the city upon arrival.
The most impressive cultural touch on the flight itself was the list of Portuguese wines available—four in economy, over a dozen in business class. The selection even included vinho verde, a tart white made from unripe grapes (hence the name “green wine”) that’s typically only available during the summer. Unsure whether to go with the vinho verde or a red from the Douro region? No sweat, the flight attendants would prefer passengers taste a few and find the right pour, rather than settle for something less than ideal.
Flying business class out of SFO was a luxury I can now attest is worth the splurge. On the return flight, less than 48 hours after landing in Lisbon, business class was a lifesaver. According to my iOS Health app, I walked 21.8 miles and the equivalent of 124 flights of stairs during the brief stay. The lie-flat seats that measure 21 inches wide and six feet, four inches long when fully extended; the indulgent four-course meal (lobster canapés, smoked ham with poached pear, filet of beef with madeira sauce and au gratin potatoes); the gentle mood lighting after meal service—everything about the cushy cabin set me up for optimal recovery.
