Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>Museums + Galleries

Airbnb Wants You to Have the Sleepover of Your Life—at the Louvre

By Lyndsey Matthews

Apr 2, 2019

share this article
flipboard
The bedroom for the night at the museum is set inside a mini version of the Louvre’s famous glass pyramid.

Photo by Julian Abrams

The bedroom for the night at the museum is set inside a mini version of the Louvre’s famous glass pyramid.

Here’s how two lucky art lovers can win a night at the world’s most-visited museum all to themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Paris is one of AFAR’s favorite places to travel in May, but here’s a good reason to go a little earlier. On April 30, Airbnb is teaming up with the Louvre to let one winner and a guest spend the night at the world-famous museum.

After the Louvre closes to the public that evening, the lucky pair will get to sleep under the museum’s glass pyramid inside a “mini pyramid” that was designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the architectural icon. Airbnb confirms that the pyramid is not see through and the entrance is angled so that nobody outside can see who is inside.

Inside the mini-pyramid bedroom at the Louvre
Photo by Julian Abrams
Inside the mini-pyramid bedroom at the Louvre
Before you go to sleep, you’ll get to experience some of the museum’s most popular works of art without the crowds. After going on a bespoke tour of the museum with an art historian as your guide, you’ll drink Renaissance-inspired aperitifs in a pop-up living room set up in front of the Mona Lisa. The soundtrack will be French music on vinyl, too, bien sûr.
Imagine toasting the “Mona Lisa” in this setting instead of with hundreds of other tourists.
Photo by Julian Abrams
Imagine toasting the “Mona Lisa” in this setting instead of with hundreds of other tourists.
After your cocktails, it’s on to dinner in front of the Venus de Milo in a temporary dining room that rivals the best new restaurants in Paris. But that’s not all. Before bedtime, you’ll be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s chambers.
The pop-up dining room in front of the Venus de Milo
Photo by Julian Abrams
The pop-up dining room in front of the Venus de Milo
After dinner, you’ll be treated to a concert in Napoleon III’s chambers.
Photo by Julian Abrams
After dinner, you’ll be treated to a concert in Napoleon III’s chambers.
In addition to the overnight stay, the trip includes several other perks, including:
  • Round-trip economy class flights for all non-French residents (if the winner lives in France, equivalent transport will be arranged to Paris)
  • Two nights in other Airbnb accomodations in Paris on April 29 and May 1
  • All meals and ground transfers in Paris during the trip

As with Airbnb’s other Night At contests, which have included overnights at Denmark’s Lego House and Dracula’s Castle in Transylvania, you’ll have to answer a question tailored specifically to this contest to win. This time around, the panel of judges will pick the winner based on how he or she answers the question: “Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest?”

To enter, visit airbnb.com/louvre and submit your answer by April 12 at 11:59 p.m. French time (5:59 p.m. ET). The winner will be announced on April 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Even if you don’t win, you can still experience some undiscovered parts of the Louvre after the contest wraps up. Starting in May, the Louvre is launching a special series of Airbnb Experiences, which include exclusive visits and small concerts that anyone can book through the site. These Experiences will continue through the end of 2019; more details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

>> Next: Plan Your Trip With AFAR’s Guide to Paris

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories