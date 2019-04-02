Airbnb Wants You to Have the Sleepover of Your Life—at the Louvre

Photo by Julian Abrams
Apr 2, 2019
Photo by Julian Abrams
The bedroom for the night at the museum is set inside a mini version of the Louvre’s famous glass pyramid.
Here’s how two lucky art lovers can win a night at the world’s most-visited museum all to themselves.
Article continues below advertisement
Paris is one of AFAR’s favorite places to travel in May, but here’s a good reason to go a little earlier. On April 30, Airbnb is teaming up with the Louvre to let one winner and a guest spend the night at the world-famous museum.
After the Louvre closes to the public that evening, the lucky pair will get to sleep under the museum’s glass pyramid inside a “mini pyramid” that was designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the architectural icon. Airbnb confirms that the pyramid is not see through and the entrance is angled so that nobody outside can see who is inside.Before you go to sleep, you’ll get to experience some of the museum’s most popular works of art without the crowds. After going on a bespoke tour of the museum with an art historian as your guide, you’ll drink Renaissance-inspired aperitifs in a pop-up living room set up in front of the Mona Lisa. The soundtrack will be French music on vinyl, too, bien sûr.After your cocktails, it’s on to dinner in front of the Venus de Milo in a temporary dining room that rivals the best new restaurants in Paris. But that’s not all. Before bedtime, you’ll be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s chambers.In addition to the overnight stay, the trip includes several other perks, including:
As with Airbnb’s other Night At contests, which have included overnights at Denmark’s Lego House and Dracula’s Castle in Transylvania, you’ll have to answer a question tailored specifically to this contest to win. This time around, the panel of judges will pick the winner based on how he or she answers the question: “Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest?”
To enter, visit airbnb.com/louvre and submit your answer by April 12 at 11:59 p.m. French time (5:59 p.m. ET). The winner will be announced on April 19.
Article continues below advertisement
Even if you don’t win, you can still experience some undiscovered parts of the Louvre after the contest wraps up. Starting in May, the Louvre is launching a special series of Airbnb Experiences, which include exclusive visits and small concerts that anyone can book through the site. These Experiences will continue through the end of 2019; more details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
>> Next: Plan Your Trip With AFAR’s Guide to Paris
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy