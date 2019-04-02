Airbnb Wants You to Have the Sleepover of Your Life—at the Louvre

Paris is one of AFAR’s favorite places to travel in May, but here’s a good reason to go a little earlier. On April 30, Airbnb is teaming up with the Louvre to let one winner and a guest spend the night at the world-famous museum.

After the Louvre closes to the public that evening, the lucky pair will get to sleep under the museum’s glass pyramid inside a “mini pyramid” that was designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the architectural icon. Airbnb confirms that the pyramid is not see through and the entrance is angled so that nobody outside can see who is inside.

Photo by Julian Abrams Inside the mini-pyramid bedroom at the Louvre

Before you go to sleep, you’ll get to experience some of the museum’s most popular works of art without the crowds. After going on a bespoke tour of the museum with an art historian as your guide

, you’ll drink Renaissance-inspired aperitifs in a pop-up living room set up in front of the Mona Lisa. The soundtrack will be French music on vinyl, too,

bien sûr

.

Photo by Julian Abrams Imagine toasting the “Mona Lisa” in this setting instead of with hundreds of other tourists.

After your cocktails, it’s on to dinner in front of the Venus de Milo in a temporary dining room that rivals the best new restaurants in Paris . But that’s not all. Before bedtime, you’ll be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s chambers.

Photo by Julian Abrams The pop-up dining room in front of the Venus de Milo

Photo by Julian Abrams After dinner, you’ll be treated to a concert in Napoleon III’s chambers.

In addition to the overnight stay, the trip includes several other perks, including:

Round-trip economy class flights for all non-French residents (if the winner lives in France, equivalent transport will be arranged to Paris)

Two nights in other Airbnb accomodations in Paris on April 29 and May 1

All meals and ground transfers in Paris during the trip

As with Airbnb’s other Night At contests, which have included overnights at Denmark’s Lego House and Dracula’s Castle in Transylvania, you’ll have to answer a question tailored specifically to this contest to win. This time around, the panel of judges will pick the winner based on how he or she answers the question: “Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest?”

To enter, visit airbnb.com/louvre and submit your answer by April 12 at 11:59 p.m. French time (5:59 p.m. ET). The winner will be announced on April 19.