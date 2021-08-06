7 Great New Hotels in Paris in 2021

There have been some exciting developments since your last trip.

Whether this marks your first trip to Paris or your fifth, where you stay contributes greatly to the experience you have. Do you want to be in the center of the action, perhaps near the newly reopened La Samaritaine department store or the Hotel de la Marine palace? Or do you want to do the whole “live like a local” thing by staying in and around the outskirt arrondissements; near a train station or metro hub, or close to neighborhood bakeries, épiceries, and cafés? This list of new Parisian hotels offers a mix of options—although you won’t find any palaces or chains. These are all small, independent boutique hotels that opened within the past year, some even in the midst of the pandemic where they became a refuge for Parisians looking to escape their own apartments, as well as for European travelers to finally explore once borders reopened. Wherever you choose, sleep well, mes amies—but not too well. In fact, maybe set that alarm or leave those curtains open for the early rising summer sun: the city has been waiting for you to return and there’s lots to see and do while staying at one of these seven new hotels in Paris. Photo by Benoit Linero courtesy of Hotel Les Deux Gares Drab chain hotels these ain't. 1. Hotel les Deux Gares Location : Close to Gare du Nord

: Close to Gare du Nord Book now: From $163/night, expedia.com Designed by British decorator Luke Edward Hall, Hotel les Deux Gares, a new property from the Touriste Group (with three other Paris hotels, and one soon to come in London) is very Alice in Wonderland meets Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Whether you’re in the bathroom, lobby, hallway or elevator, bright colors and patterns abound—from leopard print and stripes to florals and herringbone. Located between two of Paris’s main train stations, Gare de l’Est and Gare du Nord, it’s ideally situated for truly living like a local—and then getting outta town like one, too. Besides tracks next door, which you don’t hear thanks to double-paned windows, there’s Café les Deux Gares across the street, which does a wowser €23 ($US27) prix fixe at lunch. 2. Hotel Paradiso Location : Dans le 12th arrondisement

: Dans le 12th arrondisement Book now: From $127/night, expedia.com

Didn’t make it to Cannes? Cinephiles will love Hotel Paradiso, a film-themed hotel attached to an art-house movie theater. It’s close to Nation, a major metro hub in the 12th arrondissement, which is home to both Paris's popular Marche d’Aligre and the Coulée Verte, its answer to the High Line. The 36 rooms are outfitted with their own projector screen that descends via remote control. They cover the giant windows either facing the street or the courtyard where a giant mural of Charlie Chaplin was installed by street photographer J.R. Settle in with one of the hundreds of movies on offer from the privacy of your bed—Twizzlers and salty/sweet popcorn included. There’s also a rooftop bar where, in the summer, screenings are hosted en plein air. Photo by Romain Ricard courtesy of Hotel Paradiso Hotel Paradiso is a must for cinephiles. 3. Hotel du Sentier Location : A few streets north of the Louvre

: A few streets north of the Louvre Book now: From $242/night, expedia.com Hotel du Sentier, a 30-room boutique hotel, near the market street Rue Montorgueil in the second arrondissement, is a lovely choice for a sunlit, stylish stay behind an old Egyptian facade in a central neighborhood. It also overlooks the heritage-listed arcade Le Passage du Caire. The color palette of emerald greens and sapphire blues comes from architect Vincent Bestie and first-time hoteliers Charlotte and Samuel Castro, who injected a chic sense of modernity into the property. The top-floor suite that faces the passage has its own balcony, while rooms that overlook the small square below get cheerful natural light throughout the day. 4. Hoy Location : The South Pigalle part of the 9th arrondissement

: The South Pigalle part of the 9th arrondissement Book now: From $217/night, expedia.com Franco Mexican Charlotte Gomez de Orozco opened this 22-room hotel at the top of Rue des Martyrs in South Pigalle, the former red light district gone bobo ’hood, with the intent of giving wellness junkies their fix while on holiday. Forget televisions and coffee: Rooms at Hoy come with a ballet barre and charcoal-filtered water. All-natural toiletries in the bathroom have been crafted in collaboration with ecofriendly cosmetics brand the Naked Shop. In addition to a plant-based café (featuring corn pancakes stuffed with nut butter and bananas), there are dedicated rooms for reiki and reflexology treatments, plus a yoga studio where hotel guests receive a special rate of €25 (US$30) for classes (instead of €30). Photo by Nicolas Anetson courtesy of Hotel Sookie Hotel Sookie is packed with vintage treasures. 5. Hotel Sookie Location : The Marais, in the center of Paris

: The Marais, in the center of Paris Book now: From $208/night, expedia.com

Smack dab in the heart of trendy haute Marais, the 31-room Hotel Sookie, named for the jazz tune by Grant Green, is a good bet for travelers who want to shop and eat. The property is surrounded by the best of both—from Veja for ecoconscious sneakers to Le Mary Celeste for divine deviled eggs. Inside, designer Dorothée Delaye mixed old and new elements such as vintage finds from flea markets with made-to-measure modern furniture and ceramic light fixtures. Room sizes vary from “Spacy” (the largest at 270 square feet) to “Simply” (at only 97 square feet), but each comes with coffee—via Nespresso pods and the Terre de Mars bean-based toiletries. There’s no breakfast buffet, but a lobby-level café open to the public with à la carte items such as the requisite avocado toast and “sunshine eggs and bacon” with ricotta and pomegranates. 6. Hotel Ami Location : 15th arrondissement, south of the Eiffel Tower

: 15th arrondissement, south of the Eiffel Tower Book now: From $70/night, expedia.com For those who’d rather save on sleeping—but not sacrifice style—this minimalist hotel in the quiet 15th arrondissement on Rive Gauche is ideal, with options starting at just €59 (US$70) for a 75-square-foot space with a single bed and little else but a night table, lamp, and bathroom. Even the biggest rooms at Hotel Ami are intimate but still well-designed by architect Gesa Hansen. Some, like 67, even have a view of the nearby Eiffel Tower. All come with the Orso Hotel brand’s own toiletries made in Grasse, featuring a fig/fennel-scented hair and body wash that does the job well for a two-in-one. Soulful reggae tunes play in the lobby/bar area, which is great for coworking or sipping a filter coffee from Paris roaster Lomi. There’s also a charming outdoor courtyard with jasmine flowers growing over terra-cotta tiles. 7. Chouchou Location : 9th arrondissement

: 9th arrondissement Book now: From $181/night, expedia.com More than just a place to spend the night, Chouchou is a self-proclaimed “Hotel Bar and Guinguette” around the corner from the Palais Garnier and Galeries Lafayette is a destination in its own right come evenings when it hosts events in the plant-filled atrium. (Think Ricard tastings, Euro Cup screenings, and celebrations for the likes of the annual all-night Fête de la Musique in June.) Those staying over can expect ample space in the 63 rooms, all of which boast a cool marquee-like frame around the beds. Additional design details include lipstick “kisses” with a different name and date hanging in each room. (Room 406, for example, features “Mila” imprinted on February 9, 2020.)