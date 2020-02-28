The Jersey Shore’s Iconic “Lucy the Elephant” Is Listed on Airbnb

“Sometimes there’s an elephant in the room. In my case, the elephant is the room!”

So begins the Airbnb listing for Lucy the Elephant, the 138-year-old Jersey Shore landmark that is available on the home-sharing site for three nights only this March.

Located in Margate City, just south of Atlantic City, the wooden elephant is a National Historic Landmark and welcomes more than 130,000 visitors a year during daytime hours. But if you’re lucky, you can book a one-night stay for two people on Airbnb on March 17, 18, or 19, 2020. You’ll have to act quickly—the $138 listing opens up for bookings on March 5 and once those three nights are gone, it’s sold out forever on Airbnb.

Book on March 5: $138 per night (available for stays March 17, 18, and 19, 2020), airbnb.com

Courtesy of Airbnb The elephant-top views of the Jersey Shore beach.

While this is the first time Lucy has been listed on Airbnb, it’s far from the first time the elephant has welcomed overnight guests. In fact, in 1902, a family of six stayed inside Lucy for an entire summer. Lucy has also served as a tavern in the past, but it was originally commissioned in 1881 by a Philadelphia land speculator, James V. Lafferty, Jr., in order to attract visitors and property buyers to land he bought in the area south of Atlantic City.