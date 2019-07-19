Futuristic Airbnbs That Look Like They Belong in Outer Space

Courtesy of Airbnb
Jul 19, 2019
Courtesy of Airbnb
It may look like it belongs on the moon, but this airship actually is located near Scotland’s Isle of Mull.
To celebrate the “Apollo 11” moon landing, Airbnb is offering $11 stays in these 5 spaceship-inspired homes.
Article continues below advertisement
This July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. While NASA is commemorating this stellar occasion by reopening its restored Apollo-era Mission Control in Houston, Airbnb is dropping the price of five of its most out-of-this-world rentals to just $11 a night. From a flying saucer in the United Kingdom to a replica of the Apollo 11 command and service module in New Zealand, these spaceship-inspired homes will be available for $11 stays (plus applicable taxes and fees) on select dates between August and November.
The sale starts on July 20 at 8 a.m. ET, so you’ll have to move at the speed of light to land one of these deals before they sell out. But if you miss the $11 deal, don’t worry. Each of these goes for less than $200 a night regularly—a fraction of what it’ll cost to travel to the International Space Station when it opens up to commercial travelers in 2020.
It may look like it should be orbiting Mars, but this flying saucer rental is located in the heart of South Pembrokeshire near the southern coast of Wales. With room for four to sleep in a double bed and two twin beds, this UFO also has a remote-controlled hatch and a monitor for playing classic ’80s games like Space Invaders.
Book Now: From $124 ($11 per night September 27–29, 2019, and October 4–6, 2019), airbnb.com
Article continues below advertisement
The town of Twentynine Palms—where this Airbnb is located—is just east of the town of Joshua Tree, making this an excellent homebase to explore the lunar-like landscape of the nearby national park. While there is a bedroom inside this weathered steel house, you’ll want to spend the entire night stargazing from the outdoor bed located on the roof deck of the structure.
Book Now: From $195 ($11 per night August 9–11, 2019, and August 16–18, 2019), airbnb.com
Built by its host from scratch to look like the Apollo 11 command and service module, this unique Airbnb is located on New Zealand’s south island within the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. Inside you’ll find a queen-size bed, bathroom, and kitchenette. But the highlight of the property is the clear roof that allows you to watch the stars from bed at night.
Book Now: From $74 ($11 per night September 13–15, 2019, and September 27–29, 2019), airbnb.com
From the outside, this unusual dome house looks like it belongs on the moon. But inside you’ll find a cozy space with enough room for six guests and all the earthly amenities you’ll need, including air-conditioning and Wi-Fi. As an International Dark Sky Park, Joshua Tree National Park is known for its stargazing so plan on spending time outdoors at night around the fire pit or lounging in the hammock here.
Book Now: From $129 ($11 per night August 16–18, 2019, and September 6–8, 2019), airbnb.com
Article continues below advertisement
This one-bedroom aluminum tiny house is so secluded you’ll feel like you’re on another planet, but you’re actually in a remote part of western Scotland looking out over the Sound of Mull. If the weather is clear, you can take in the views from the outdoor patio. But if it’s chilly, you can enjoy the surroundings through the floor-to-ceiling windows at each end of the house while cozied up near the wood-burning fireplace.
Book Now: From $187 ($11 per night October 24–26, 2019, and November 21–23, 2019), airbnb.com
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy