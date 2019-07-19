Futuristic Airbnbs That Look Like They Belong in Outer Space

This July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. While NASA is commemorating this stellar occasion by reopening its restored Apollo-era Mission Control in Houston, Airbnb is dropping the price of five of its most out-of-this-world rentals to just $11 a night. From a flying saucer in the United Kingdom to a replica of the Apollo 11 command and service module in New Zealand, these spaceship-inspired homes will be available for $11 stays (plus applicable taxes and fees) on select dates between August and November.

The sale starts on July 20 at 8 a.m. ET, so you’ll have to move at the speed of light to land one of these deals before they sell out. But if you miss the $11 deal, don’t worry. Each of these goes for less than $200 a night regularly—a fraction of what it’ll cost to travel to the International Space Station when it opens up to commercial travelers in 2020.

Courtesy of Airbnb Kids—and kids at heart—will love staying in this UFO in the United Kingdom.

UFO Flying Saucer Tiny House

Redberth, Wales

It may look like it should be orbiting Mars, but this flying saucer rental is located in the heart of South Pembrokeshire near the southern coast of Wales. With room for four to sleep in a double bed and two twin beds, this UFO also has a remote-controlled hatch and a monitor for playing classic ’80s games like Space Invaders.



Book Now: From $124 ($11 per night September 27–29, 2019, and October 4–6, 2019), airbnb.com

Courtesy of Airbnb Sleep under the stars near Joshua Tree National Park.

Off-Grid Stargazing Cabin