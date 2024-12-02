Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  December 02, 2024

Canada Is Giving Away Free Flights to Stressed-Out Americans

Canada’s tourism board and Air Canada have partnered on a giveaway intended to help Americans step away from the daily grind. Here’s how to score one of the free flights for a stress-free Canadian winter escape.

A bright turquoise-blue Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, surrounded by snow, evergreens, and mountains

If you need a mental break, try heading to Moraine Lake in Banff National Park.

Photo byChristian Petrone/Shutterstock

The holidays can be a busy—and stressful—time for many, and Canada might have just the fix. Destination Canada, the country’s tourism board, is offering the chance to experience the joy and beauty of winter in the frozen north by giving away 50 prizes of two economy round-trip tickets each on Air Canada.

The new promotion, which launched on Cyber Monday, is called “SnOOOw Days” (the three capital “O”s being a play on “out of office”).

“Canadian winter is a time for joy, trying new things, and reconnecting with our inner child,” Gloria Loree, senior vice president of marketing strategy and chief marketing officer at Destination Canada, said in a press release. “The ‘SnOOOw Day Giveaway’ is our way of encouraging Americans to step away from their busy lives and immerse themselves in the wonder of Canada’s winter landscapes.”

To enter, travelers need to visit www.snowdaycanada.com between now and December 20, 2024, and fill out the online entry form with their name, zip code, email address, and phone number. The only stipulations are that entrants need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and be at least 21 years of age.

Winners will be notified via email sometime in January 2025 and will have three days to claim their prize before another winner will be randomly chosen. They will have until March 2026 to use their free airline tickets, with the only blackout dates being between January 3 and 6, 2025; December 20 and 23, 2025; and January 3 and 6, 2026.

So, if you have your heart set on carving down the powdery slopes of Whistler or Banff, hunting for northern lights in the Northwestern Territories, or taking a wintertime stroll through Québec City, where cobblestone roads and historic architecture will be dusted with snow, this is your chance.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Destination Canada to offer contest winners the chance to experience the very best of winter in Canada,” said Gabriella Lechner, director of global routes marketing at Air Canada, in a press release.

Canada’s flag carrier operates nonstop flights from 52 U.S. cities, as well as ample connecting flights to Air Canada’s three main hubs: Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. From there, travelers can transfer to up to 50 cities within Canada.

If you are one of the lucky winners, you’ll have to cover all your other expenses, including food and accommodations. However, Destination Canada’s website offers numerous itineraries that can help to plan your trip and tips from Canadians on how to make the most of the winter season. The site also features an out-of-office message generator, with responses based on the region in which travelers are going. One example: “I’m off to Nunavut for some epic igloo building! I’ll respond when I return, hopefully with a snowman or two in tow. Stay cozy—I’m off living the winter dream!”

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more.
From Our Partners
People lounging in hammocks suspended by a wooden structure over the ocean, just off the shore in Renaissance Wind Creek Resort, Aruba
Journeys: Wellness
This Caribbean Destination is the Ultimate Wellness Retreat
Sponsored by
A panoramic, high view of shade structures with thatched palm roofs on a thin peninsula of white sand surrounded by the ocean at Renaissance Island, Aruba.
Journeys: Food + Drink
Must-Try Restaurants in Aruba
Sponsored by
A view of palm thatched roof shade structures along the beach in Renaissance Island in the Caribbean,
Journeys: Romance
This Dreamy Caribbean Island Is a Perfect Couples’ Getaway
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Europe’s Most Magnificent Train Stations—and the Rails to Ride to Visit Them
Trains
11 of Europe’s Most Beautiful Train Stations
November 29, 2024 10:01 AM
 · 
Chris Ciolli
A rendering of Singapore Airlines business-class cabins with gray sliding privacy doors
Air Travel News
The Longest Flight in the World Is Getting a Luxurious Upgrade
November 27, 2024 04:13 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Why Only Some Flights Are Canceled in Bad Weather
Air Travel News
Will My Flight Get Canceled Due to Bad Weather?
November 27, 2024 02:05 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
A stretch of beach in Nice, France, with loungers and striped umbrellas in the foreground and people sunbathing on the sand further afield
Trending News
A Gorgeous Coastal City in France Offers One of the Best Values for Travelers in 2025
November 26, 2024 07:12 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg