Canada Is Giving Away Free Flights to Stressed-Out Americans

The holidays can be a busy—and stressful—time for many, and Canada might have just the fix. Destination Canada, the country’s tourism board, is offering the chance to experience the joy and beauty of winter in the frozen north by giving away 50 prizes of two economy round-trip tickets each on Air Canada.

The new promotion, which launched on Cyber Monday, is called “SnOOOw Days” (the three capital “O”s being a play on “out of office”).

“Canadian winter is a time for joy, trying new things, and reconnecting with our inner child,” Gloria Loree, senior vice president of marketing strategy and chief marketing officer at Destination Canada, said in a press release. “The ‘SnOOOw Day Giveaway’ is our way of encouraging Americans to step away from their busy lives and immerse themselves in the wonder of Canada’s winter landscapes.”

To enter, travelers need to visit www.snowdaycanada.com between now and December 20, 2024, and fill out the online entry form with their name, zip code, email address, and phone number. The only stipulations are that entrants need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and be at least 21 years of age.

Winners will be notified via email sometime in January 2025 and will have three days to claim their prize before another winner will be randomly chosen. They will have until March 2026 to use their free airline tickets, with the only blackout dates being between January 3 and 6, 2025; December 20 and 23, 2025; and January 3 and 6, 2026.

So, if you have your heart set on carving down the powdery slopes of Whistler or Banff, hunting for northern lights in the Northwestern Territories, or taking a wintertime stroll through Québec City, where cobblestone roads and historic architecture will be dusted with snow, this is your chance.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Destination Canada to offer contest winners the chance to experience the very best of winter in Canada,” said Gabriella Lechner, director of global routes marketing at Air Canada, in a press release.

Canada’s flag carrier operates nonstop flights from 52 U.S. cities, as well as ample connecting flights to Air Canada’s three main hubs: Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. From there, travelers can transfer to up to 50 cities within Canada.

If you are one of the lucky winners, you’ll have to cover all your other expenses, including food and accommodations. However, Destination Canada’s website offers numerous itineraries that can help to plan your trip and tips from Canadians on how to make the most of the winter season. The site also features an out-of-office message generator, with responses based on the region in which travelers are going. One example: “I’m off to Nunavut for some epic igloo building! I’ll respond when I return, hopefully with a snowman or two in tow. Stay cozy—I’m off living the winter dream!”