Adventure Comes Naturally in West Sweden

A self-described “outdoor nut,” Chris Doyle spent childhood summers camping with his family in the Sierra Nevada. He served in the US Air Force, led ski trips for REI, and headed up public relations at Eddie Bauer before joining the Adventure Travel Trade Association in 2004. A few years later, he met Emma Karlsson, now his wife, on a business trip to Nepal. “I was already preparing to move to Europe,” Chris says, “and meeting Emma made Sweden an obvious choice.”

What inspired you to move to West Sweden?

We could have settled almost anywhere in the world, thanks to the Internet. But we opted to settle in the town of Mölndal just south of Gothenburg to be close to Emma's family and because it happened to fit my ideal living scenario—not an easy task!



For me, it’s essential to be able to get outdoors within a few minutes to run, swim, climb, walk, and commune with nature. And since I travel for a living, I must also be close enough to sizable city with great airlift. West Sweden offers all of that.

Chris (from left), Elliot, Moa, Emma, and Lyra with their morning haul of black currants, raspberries, and red currants from the fields below their home.

Photo by Per Pixel Petersson/imagebank.sweden.se