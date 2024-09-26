The Best Places to Explore Pasadena on Foot

Often dubbed the “City of Roses,” Pasadena is redefining the Southern California travel experience, offering visitors a chance to explore its vibrant attractions without the need for a car. In this charming town, you can enjoy a walkable adventure filled with the area’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty, plus great dining—perfect for those who enjoy exploring on foot.

From its world-renowned public transportation system to its extensive network of walking trails and parks, Pasadena invites visitors to immerse themselves in its charm and discover its hidden delights. One of the standout features of Pasadena is the Los Angeles Metro’s A Line, a light rail system that provides convenient access to the city center and connects Pasadena to other major Los Angeles neighborhoods. By 2026, the Metro A Line will be fully carbon neutral, part of Pasadena’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. You’ll be doing your part too when you walk your way through Pasadena.

Get outdoors in Pasadena

Arroyo Seco Courtesy of Edie Tyebkhan/Visit Pasadena

Pasadena is a city that truly embraces nature. The Arroyo Seco, a picturesque canyon, winds through the heart of the city. This natural oasis offers a serene escape from the urban jungle surrounding it, providing a tranquil setting for outdoor recreation and exploration. It’s also a historic landmark, with a rich history dating back to the Tongva Native Americans who once inhabited the area. The canyon was also a popular destination for early settlers and visitors here.

Among the most popular activities in the canyon is a leisurely walk along the Altadena Crest Trail, taking in stunning views of the San Gabriel Mountains. You’ll find lush vegetation, including oak trees, sycamores, and native wildflowers. The canyon is also a celebrated spot for birdwatching, with many species making their home in the area.

For a more meditative experience, visit the Storrier Stearns Japanese Gardens, a tranquil oasis located in the South Arroyo neighborhood. Designed by first-generation immigrant and Japanese landscape designer Kinzuchi Fujii at the behest of Charles and Ellamae Storrier Stearns, this meticulously planned garden showcases the beauty of Japanese landscape design, featuring koi ponds, waterfalls, traditional tea houses, and lush vegetation. It’s a peaceful retreat perfect for a leisurely stroll or meditation. The Arlington Gardens, another botanical gem and Pasadena’s only dedicated free public garden, features a diverse collection of plants and flowers and is also a peaceful setting for a walk.

Go on walking tours of art and architecture

Inside the Gamble House Courtesy of Visit Pasadena

To delve deeper into Pasadena’s rich history, try a walking tour. Thanks to the city’s public art program, requiring that new private development and municipal construction projects dedicate one percent to public art, there’s no shortage of accessible, free public art. The city’s arts commission has also put together several self-guided walking tours that will take you through a number of Pasadena’s diverse neighborhoods. One takes you along Colorado Blvd, starting at with L’Entreinte, an abstract sculpture by Joan Wolff, and ending with Three Moons, a steel-and-glass sculpture by artist John Okulick.

Similar to the public art walking tours, other self-guided walking tours will take you past some pristine examples of classic architectural styles, from beaux arts and Spanish revival to Craftsman and northern Chinese imperialist. It’ll also take you to some of the city’s biggest attractions like the California Institute of Technology and the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

Eat seafood, cheese, and more at Pasadena restaurants

Fresh seafood at Fishwives Courtesy of Visit Pasadena

Pasadena’s vibrant food scene offers a tantalizing array of culinary delights. Explore the charming streets of Old Pasadena, where you’ll find diverse restaurants catering to every taste.

For a unique dining experience, head to Fishwives, a popular seafood restaurant known for fresh, high-quality ingredients and a New England-inspired menu. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including classic seafood favorites like lobster rolls, clam chowder, and fish and chips, as well as options like ceviche and oyster shooters.

Cheese lovers should head to Agnes Cheesery, a gourmet cheese shop and restaurant. It offers a wide variety of domestic and imported cheeses, carefully selected for their quality and flavor. In addition to cheese, Agnes Cheesery also carries a selection of cured meats, crackers, and other gourmet food items. The shop’s knowledgeable staff can help you choose the perfect cheese for your taste or recommend pairings with other products.

Where to stay in Pasadena

The Pasadena Hotel & Pool Courtesy of the Pasadena Hotel & Pool

To fully immerse yourself in Pasadena’s charm, consider staying at one of the city’s historic hotels. The Pasadena Hotel & Pool offers a charming blend of California cool and historic elegance, nestled in the heart of Pasadena’s vibrant Old Pasadena district. Built in 1926 by local businessperson Constance G.L. Perry, the hotel reflects the city’s golden age with its classic architecture and art deco details. The highlight of the property is its heated rooftop pool, offering a refreshing escape under the California sun. Loungers invite relaxation while you soak up the views of the San Gabriel mountains.

For a more contemporary option, Hyatt Place Pasadena is a modern and stylish hotel located near Old Pasadena. It offers a comfortable and convenient stay for solo and family travelers alike. The hotel’s prime location provides easy access to popular attractions like the Pasadena Convention Center, Rose Bowl Stadium, and Old Pasadena.