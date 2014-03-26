Tokyo’s Best Midcentury Modern Bar

Photo by Ko Sasaki
03.26.14
From the May 2014 issue
Photos by Ko Sasaki
At this sleek cocktail spot, traditional Tokyo meets Scandinavian style with an unconventional twist.
If you want to stump a booze expert, have him blind-taste a vintage sake.
That’s what Nick Coldicott, an expat Brit who is one of Japan’s leading liquor experts, told me. “It can come off like an aged stout or a glass of port,” he explained. “Sake has the greatest flavor range of any alcoholic drink out there.”
That surprising scope should make sake, the iconic beverage brewed from fermented rice, a prized ingredient for Japan’s famously skilled bartenders. But when I set off in search of a sake cocktail, I found that Tokyo’s master mixologists might use locally grown fruits and herbs in their preparations, but when it comes to booze—maybe because of their classical bartending training—they’ll reach for a bottle of obscure Italian vermouth rather than a shot of sake.
Sake is almost always drunk neat in Japan. My quest would therefore have to take me to a bar that was not traditionally Japanese. Coldicott pointed me to a café-bar that had recently opened in a trendy area in Tokyo north of Shibuya. It’s called Fuglen, and it’s the first Japanese spin-off of a 50-year-old institution in Oslo, Norway.
A coffeehouse by day, Fuglen transforms at night into a serious yet casual cocktail destination. As soon as I met bar manager Yumi Sato, tall and tattooed, I knew I’d found the bartender I was looking for. She had three sake cocktails on the menu, one of which she’d invented herself. Sato had come to the profession by a route unusual among Tokyo bartenders. She began at Fuglen after working as a barista at another café. Fuglen’s Norwegian bartender took Sato under his wing, and within a few months she was creating her own cocktails.
Sato whipped up her two favorite sake drinks for me. The first, her own invention, was called the Paris Syndrome, a riff on the Parisian, a classic mix of gin, dry vermouth, and crème de cassis. “I substitute sake for vermouth,” Sato said as she swirled the elements, “and I infuse the cassis with oolong tea.” Sake is subtle, she explained, and so it doesn’t usually work well as the lead ingredient in a cocktail. But it’s excellent in a supporting role. Young sake, such as the one from Nagano prefecture she used for this drink, can take the place of dry vermouth; long-aged sake can stand in for sherry or port. Sato poured me the finished drink. The hints of sake and the oolong infusion made it actually more appealing than the original.
(MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)
Recipe from Yumi Sato at Fuglen
Bar manager Yumi Sato uses sake from the Shiga prefecture in Japan’s Kansai region. The national character of Shiga prefecture is neko, which means cat in Japanese; thus the cocktail’s name.
INGREDIENTS
MAKE IT
1. Put several ice cubes into a cocktail glass to keep it cold.
2. Put all of the ingredients into a mixing glass, with ice, and stir for 30 to 40 seconds.
3. Strain into the cocktail glass (ice cubes removed).
4. Garnish with the cocktail cherry and serve.
This article originally appeared online in March 2014; it was updated in December 2017 to include current information.
