A Surf City Native’s Guide to Southern California Beaches

Huntington Beach has evolved from a sleepy surf town into a hopping vacation hub. A born-and-bred AFAR editor offers tips on the best beaches, how to avoid the crowds, and where to get a taste of local favorites old and new.

At the start of each summer growing up, from my vantage point of home a short walk from the ocean’s edge, I witnessed the sad march toward the sand of many an unsuspecting tourist, complete with unnecessary beach umbrellas. Yes, they were in the right place—Huntington Beach, California (aka Surf City USA)—but at the wrong time. Excited to kickstart the summer with a fun beach vacation, they had unknowingly planned their stay in June, known to us natives as the time of June gloom. Huntington Beach, a city that rests in the heart of Southern California’s Orange County, is known predominantly for two things: its historic pier jutting out 1,850 feet into the Pacific Ocean (one of the longest on the West Coast) and surfing. HB, as we locals call it, becomes the center of the surfing universe each summer during the U.S. Open of Surfing, the world’s largest surfing competition. The HB of my youth, however, has changed quite a bit. What was once a sleepy, agricultural surf town has evolved into a hopping tourist hub—the city’s scattered strawberry fields are completely gone, and instead a string of resorts have cropped up along the Huntington waterfront. Nevertheless, despite the changes, the essence of Huntington Beach as a quintessential beach town remains. Today, as during my childhood, much of everyday life revolves around the culture of sea and sand. Thankfully, there are still plenty of places to go to get a sense of the simpler, more vintage charms of Huntington Beach and its surroundings. And there are plenty of new-generation spots that have seamlessly entered the mix that enhance, rather than detract from, the beach-goer’s experience. There’s no magic formula for escaping the masses that descend on Orange County each summer, but there are some places that not everyone is likely to know about. Here are local secrets, hot spots, beach-going tips, and other knowledge I have collected over the years of having been born and raised in Surf City USA. When to go

As we have already learned, June is not the best time (although those who love fog and cooler weather might appreciate this time of year; the clouds do often burn off by midday or early afternoon). A local’s warning: If it is overcast or windy, don’t forget to apply sunscreen. This is one of the biggest mistakes people make when it’s cooler. Another warning: The Pacific Ocean veers on the chilly side much of the year.

One of my favorite times in Southern California is around Labor Day and into October. The crowds have mostly tapered off, but the weather typically remains great. Another fun time is over the winter holidays. While SoCal can get the occasional cold and wet winter, it’s not uncommon for it to be sunny and warm in December and January, which offers a break for anyone coming from a truly cold climate. (Added bonus: Big Bear ski resort areas are a two-hour drive away, meaning you could surf and ski in one vacation.) If you want that classic summer experience, July and August won’t disappoint. And even the crowd-averse will be able to stake a decent spot in the sand given the miles upon miles of beach. The best beaches It’s not simply because I grew up there, but Huntington Beach itself really is an ideal beach for families. It’s flat, uncomplicated, and yet there are enough resources (snack bars, outdoor showers, bathrooms, and trash cans) to make for a delightful day at the beach. I like to stake out a fire pit (which needs to be done early in the day during peak season) and have an evening beach bonfire with friends and family. It is a magical experience and few beaches in Southern California allow fires. The pits are available on the southern end of HB, but the beach scene is definitely livelier closer to the pier and Main Street. Photo by KK Stock/Shutterstock There’s even a surf competition for pooches at Huntington Dog Beach. Those with pooches—and those without who love the idea of dogs frolicking freely in the waves and on the sand—should head to Huntington’s dog beach at the northernmost end of the city. It’s a rare opportunity for canine owners to let their dogs run free on an impressively long stretch of beach . Also good for families is nearby Seal Beach to the north. For a much more intimate beach experience, Seal Beach offers an utterly charming Main Street chockablock with eateries (head to Beachwood BBQ for a solid craft beer selection and barbecue) and cute independent boutiques.