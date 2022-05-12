Experiencing Luxury in the Wild on Silversea’s New Galápagos Ship

AFAR’s special cruise correspondent reviews the recently launched 100-passenger Silver Origin, which is bringing passengers to paradise in high style.

share this article

Apparently, I have a thing with sea lions. I learned this on my first trip to the Galápagos a decade ago when I was snorkeling and a young sea lion swam over to check me out, the way curious animals do in the remote Ecuadorian islands. On my latest visit in early March, I met up with a teenage sea lion, coming out of the water right next to my double-kayak to show off his catch of the day, an octopus. I owe the most recent encounter in large part to the fact that I was visiting the Galápagos National Park, which protects the mostly uninhabited islands in the Pacific, on the 100-passenger Silver Origin. Since my traveling partner does not kayak, the ship’s owner, ultraluxury line Silversea Cruises, provided me with my own local naturalist guide, and it was just us exploring the mangroves when we came upon the sea lion. On Silver Origin, Silversea’s first destination-focused expedition ship, for about $12,000 per person per week, passengers get a suite and have the privilege of visiting natural wonders from a luxurious ship. Experiences like seeing a sea lion eat an octopus, however, are what make the cruise priceless. Courtesy of Silversea Cruises Spotting sea lions is a popular pastime in the Galápagos. What you will see on a Galápagos cruise The Galápagos National Park is one of those unique places where the only way to explore is by water. Come here and you need to get over any notions you have that you are not a cruise person. In fact, many of the passengers I met on Silver Origin had never cruised before. Related 17 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Going on a Galápagos Cruise Several highly respected cruise lines sail in the Galápagos, including soft-adventure ships operated by Lindblad Expeditions and Hurtigruten (in partnership with Metropolitan Touring) and the 20-passenger Relais & Châteaux ships (complete with French-trained head chef) of Ecuadorian line Ecoventura. Debuting this summer is a 16-passenger superyacht operated by Ecuadorian-owned Aqua Expeditions, known for its river ships on the Amazon. Several people I talked with on Silver Origin said they had chosen this slightly larger vessel because there is room to spread out and they were afraid they would be seasick on a smaller ship. Celebrity Cruises, sister line to Silversea, has a luxury 100-passenger ship, Celebrity Flora, in the market too, sans butlers. The park limits ships to 100 passengers, and visitors can only go onshore, snorkel, or kayak when accompanied by a park-certified naturalist guide, the allowable ratio being one guide to 16 travelers. By comparison, Silver Origin has a 1:10 ratio. The fact the ship has eight inflatable Zodiacs for exploration is also a bonus—you are never landing on shore, or heading off on snorkeling or kayaking adventures, or looking for wildlife along the shoreline with more than 12 people sharing your boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

For crowd control, and to make sure the wildlife and flora are as undisturbed as possible, where ships go is determined by the park each week, so itineraries are subject to change. When you book a week, you vaguely go either east or west. Cruise lines list itineraries, but they are subject to change. There are some differences in the routes. The east, in my experience, offers more opportunities to see birdlife, including the notorious blue-footed boobies. My western itinerary on Silver Origin brought very exciting snorkeling—on one outing I swam with sea lions, sea turtles, colorful schools of fish, and five whitetip reef sharks. On both itineraries you’ll view many sea lions, iguanas, and giant tortoises at a nature preserve. (In the case of Silversea’s itineraries, passengers see tortoises at Montemar, a private preserve and coffee plantation on the island of Santa Cruz.) Courtesy of Silversea Cruises Most visitors to the Galápagos will run into some giant tortoises. Silver Origin’s focus on locally sourced goods and lower emissions When sailing in the sensitive and protected areas of the Galápagos, cruise lines have been increasingly addressing their impact and are making at least some strides to lessen it. Unfortunately, the Galápagos has yet to see such advances as ships that can operate entirely on liquefied natural gas or on battery power. But with Silver Origin, Silversea Cruises was able to cut fuel consumption by 15 percent compared to Silver Galápagos, the ship the line previously had in the market, by making changes that include specially developed diesel engines and a new hull configuration. Another welcome development is the dynamic positioning system that allows Silver Origin to hover over delicate sea beds without having to drop anchor and disturb marine life. Related A New Galápagos “Ocean Highway” Protects Endangered Species Care has been taken to stock cabins with locally made beauty products including SPF 50 reef-safe sunscreen. While onboard, passengers snack on complimentary fair-trade organic chocolate from the Andes, drink organic coffee grown in the Galápagos, dine on pork raised by a local farmer who reportedly sings to his pigs, and eat fish such as the Galápagos scorpionfish, caught by local fishermen. Courtesy of Silversea Cruises Locally sourced cuisine is served to the backdrop of ocean views. What life is like onboard the Silver Origin Luxury hotel designer Hirsch Bedner Associates is behind the soothing stone and cream interiors of the Silver Origin, a defining element of which is ample windows so passengers never miss views of the sea and volcanic islands. There are also comfortable, cushy furnishings indoors and out from which to view either the passing scenery or take in the collection of Ecuadorian-themed art and knickknacks curated by a London-based art conservancy.

ADVERTISEMENT