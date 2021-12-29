10 Stylish Airbnbs in Palm Springs

Whether you’re looking for cozy hideaways or midcentury-modern stunners, these swanky rentals have you covered. (And they all come with private pools.)

When you visit Palm Springs, you can typically expect a vacation filled with great architecture, mountain views, and at least one glorious swimming pool—and you should expect the same things from your accommodations. While you can easily find a design-savvy hotel in the upscale town, there are a ton of options from Airbnb that offer just as much luxury and sophistication. Even better? Most of them come with private pools, outdoor fireplaces, and desert mountain vistas right outside your door. Unless you really love summer temperatures that rise above 100 degrees, winter is the best season to visit Palm Springs—so now is the ideal time to start planning your next trip to the glamorous city. While rental prices do tend to spike between December and April (and some properties charge extra for their pools to be heated in the winter), it’s well worth the cost to experience the city at its sunniest, midcentury-modern-est best. When in doubt, simply ask yourself: What would Frank Sinatra do? What to look for when booking an Airbnb Beyond personal preferences like size, price, and location, you should also make sure the Airbnb you’re considering fits the following criteria before booking it, to make sure it’s a quality listing: Operated by a Superhost

An overall rating of 4.90 or higher

A perfect 5.0 cleanliness score

All positive reviews from previous guests Thankfully, we’ve done the work for you. All 10 of these Palm Springs Airbnbs pass muster for the previous criteria at the time of publishing. Courtesy of Airbnb The Mod Spot comes with two spacious living rooms that open directly to the 48-foot pool in the backyard. 1. The Mod Spot Neighborhood: The Movie Colony

Sleeps: 10

Highlights: Pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace

Book Now: From $999 per night, airbnb.com If you really want to live your best Rat Pack life, this midcentury-modern house has all the amenities you could possibly need. Built in 1957, the home received a complete renovation a few years ago, so you’ll get a nice combination of vintage architecture and modern luxury. Four bedrooms, two full gourmet kitchens, and several common spaces with tables and couches provide plenty of room here for a large family gathering or weekend away with friends. The house’s most impressive features are outside its four walls, however. Most notable is the 48-foot swimming pool and adjacent hot tub, which are shaded by carob trees. (Note that the host charges an extra $65 per day to heat the pool.) On warmer nights, relax on the patio sofas or host an al fresco meal at one of two dining areas. On cooler evenings, light the outdoor fireplace to keep the party going. Courtesy of Airbnb The Smoketree House features a modern kitchen and beautiful handmade furniture. 2. The Smoketree House Neighborhood: Twin Palms

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Pool, outdoor gas fire pit

Book Now: From $1,000 per night, airbnb.com Another midcentury-modern stunner, the “Smoketree House” is light and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the mountains. Each of the four bedrooms comes with a king bed, DreamCloud mattress, Echo Dot, and plush bathrobes. The master bedroom also has an en suite bathroom and private patio with seating for two. The marble kitchen has every imaginable appliance, while the living and dining rooms are filled with custom artwork and vintage furniture, including a velvet chaise and decorative fireplace.

Outside you’ll find three communal lounge areas, including a glass dining table situated under a sumac tree with string lights. There is also a concrete wet bar with refrigerator and gas grill, tiled outdoor shower, fire pit with built-in seating, and large pool (heating charge is $50–$75 per day, depending on the time of year). Courtesy of Airbnb Midcentury wallpaper and shag carpets are par for the course in this Twin Palms rental. 3. Twin Palms Midcentury Home Neighborhood: Twin Palms

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Pool, hot tub, mountain view

Book Now: From $634 per night, airbnb.com If you close your eyes and imagine a Palm Springs house, it probably looks exactly like this rental. Renovated just this past year, the midcentury home has wood ceilings and stone fireplaces, three bedrooms with funky wallpaper, and pops of color everywhere from the bright green dining room chairs to the paintings on nearly every wall. Even the outside is an absolute SoCal fantasy, with a saltwater pool and palm trees covering the entire lawn. Courtesy of Airbnb This Deepwell Estates house boasts one of the best backyards in Palm Springs. 4. Stylish Midcentury Home Neighborhood: Deepwell Estates

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Pool, hot tub, pets allowed, two outdoor fireplaces, outdoor kitchen

Book Now: From $916 per night, airbnb.com This rental claims to have one of the best yards in Palm Springs, and honestly? We believe it. The fenced and gated backyard has a huge pool (heating fee of $65 per night), two outdoor fireplaces, an open-air rainfall shower, and a new kitchen with a gas grill and sink. The front yard is lush with palm trees and cactuses, as well as a seating area to soak up the mountain views. If you can pull yourself inside, you’ll be greeted by sunny rooms with shag rugs and vintage furniture. Two of the three bedrooms have direct access to the backyard, and they all have brand new terrazzo-style floors and colorful bedspreads that are very Palm Springs. Courtesy of Airbnb SoCal or Morocco? You’ll get a little taste of both in this Racquet Club Estates home. 5. Midcentury Meets Moroccan Home Neighborhood: Racquet Club Estates

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Pool, indoor fireplace

Book Now: From $941 per night, airbnb.com This three-bedroom rental adds a dash of Morocco to its modernism, with hammocks, vibrant Berber rugs, and decorative brass trays strewn about the white-walled house. This all makes sense when you discover that the owner, Kenya Knight, is the owner of Soukie Modern—a Palm Springs store known for its custom Moroccan rugs, blankets, and accessories. Although Knight’s aesthetic is all over this Airbnb, you’ll never fully forget where you are. The saltwater pool, covered patios, and succulent-studded lawn are the epitome of Palm Springs living. Courtesy of Airbnb The Aquatini retreat has several areas to relax and enjoy the amazing mountain views. 6. Aquatini Midcentury Modern Luxury Retreat Neighborhood: Tahquitz River Estates

Sleeps: 8

Highlights: Pool, hot tub, pets allowed

Book Now: From $1,070 per night, airbnb.com This rental may be close to the shops and restaurants of downtown Palm Springs, but you might end up staying at home during your entire vacation. We imagine it’s hard to part ways with the house’s bright living room and bedrooms—not to mention the massive saltwater pool, backed by the mountains and lined with orange and grapefruit trees. Even the coral-tiled master bedroom looks like a nice place to spend a few hours. Courtesy of Airbnb Every detail of this space-age home—right down to the bedside lamps—will transport you straight to the 1950s. 7. Space-Age Atomic House Neighborhood: Twin Palms

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Pool, pets allowed, indoor fireplace

Book Now: From $865 per night, airbnb.com

If you really, really want to travel back to the 1950s, this might be the perfect house for you. The host-described “retro, space-age design” of the house combines the original midcentury-modern architecture (just restored in 2021) with circular orange couches, glass block showers, and atomic-age patterns on bedspreads and shower curtains. There are even vintage boxes of Brillo cleanser soap and Johnson’s liquid wax in the bathroom. And before you ask, yes—there is a pool in the backyard (heating fee of $60 per day). Swim a few laps and enjoy the mountain views before you head back inside for another round of the Time Warp. Courtesy of Airbnb Located on a quiet street in historic Racquet Club Estates, this rental offers a crash course in midcentury-modern architecture. 8. LeMode PS Alexander Butterfly Home Neighborhood: Racquet Club Estates

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Infinity pool, hot tub, EV charger, outdoor shower

Book Now: From $1,309 per night, airbnb.com This 1959-built house features two major staples of midcentury architecture. First, the entire structure is an “Alexander house,” a blanket term for the 1,200 houses built between 1957 and 1966 in Palm Springs by the Alexander Construction Company. (The houses cost about $30,000 at the time, and now resell for several million dollars.) Second, the house has a “butterfly roof,” a silhouette where two panels meet in the middle of the roof and slope up and out to resemble butterfly wings in midflap. A stay here will certainly earn you brownie points with your architecturally savvy friends, but it will also give you bragging rights in ecoconscious circles as well. The home is self-powered with solar and heat-pump technology, and all the furniture and appliances are made from high-grade green materials. That means your conscience can sleep just as soundly as your body—which is pretty much a given, thanks to sound-proofed walls and individual temperature controls in every room. Add to that a saltwater pool, outdoor showers, firepits, and unobstructed views of Mount San Jacinto, and you have yourself one seriously enviable vacation rental. Courtesy of Airbnb Natural light floods through this midcentury masterpiece, built in 1959. 9. Midcentury-Modern Airbnb Plus Neighborhood: Near the airport

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Pool, indoor fireplace

Book Now: From $749 per night, airbnb.com Conveniently located near the airport, this spectacular rental somehow feels a world away from real life. Perhaps it’s the impossibly bright living spaces, lit by clerestory windows (aka windows above eye level) and smartly decorated with splashes of turquoise and coral. It also might have something to do with the private pool, hidden from neighbors by an ivy-covered fence as tall as the house itself. Or perhaps the other outdoor areas are what whisk renters away from reality, complete with cushioned sectional sofas and pool table under a covered patio. Whatever the reason, this house is a great option for anyone looking to disconnect, recharge, and take a few well-deserved deep breaths. Courtesy of Airbnb Divide your time between the backyard pool and comfy living room in this Uptown Design District house. 10. Casa Jacques: The Blue Door House Neighborhood: Uptown Design District

Sleeps: 6

Highlights: Pool

Book Now: From $571 per night, airbnb.com This house is equally devoted to comfort and style. The living room offers spacious sofas and lounges alongside custom artwork and piles of books, while the bedrooms all feature king beds, down comforters, and flat-screen TVs with streaming services. In the backyard, you’ll find a partially shaded pool (flat heating fee between $300 and $365, depending on the month) with tons of sun loungers and views of Mount San Jacinto. And if you really need to catch up on your Netflix shows, you can bring your laptop by the pool without losing Wi-Fi access. >> Next: Palm Springs Weekend Getaway Guide

