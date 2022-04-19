A How-To Travel Guide for the Newly Sober 

Sobriety isn’t always easy, especially while traveling. Here, six tips on how to navigate the world happily—and soberly—from someone who’s been there.

share this article

Brittany Hong was watching a PBS segment on a traditional Thai tattooing method, Sak Yant, dreaming about getting the tattoo, when the realization hit. She was only 26 years old, but she would never go to Thailand. In fact, she’d never travel anywhere beyond her city. Stuck in a nearly decade-long cycle of substance abuse, anything beyond her squalid apartment just wasn’t an option—unless she made a change. “I had all these big ideas, but the drugs and the alcohol always took priority,” Hong says. “You have to be able to plan for [travel], and I just could never do that. So I had these big ideas but a small life, and I just watched my life constantly pass me by from the barstool.” What felt like her unchangeable future proved not just changeable but also hopeful. That PBS moment sparked something within Hong. In 2013, two years after watching that segment on Thailand, Hong hit rock bottom. “Alcohol and drugs will rob you of everything,” Hong says. “It’s an eventuality.” For Hong, it took the loss of her two children—her parents took them under their supervision—and a brutally honest conversation with her mother to see reality. Enough was enough. “I detoxed alone,” she says. “That was really impactful for me because I found myself alone in a house with no friends, no family, and that’s where it had taken me. Nobody was calling to check on me. And when I got up, I went to an AA meeting.” After that July 7 Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting, Hong never looked back. Lay a strong foundation before taking that first trip

Although Hong wanted to jump straight into traveling, she waited three years to take her first trip. First, she had to do the work to set her life in order. Her sponsor (someone in AA who was further along in her sobriety journey) reinforced the importance of laying the groundwork for responsible adulthood. “She really taught me how to be a woman with integrity,” Hong says. “I had spent so long avoiding all my problems, hiding in a bottle, that I really had lost the ability to know how to deal with my life.” Hong started with small, practical steps. These things included paying bills on time, building her credit, and creating healthy routines for her life. One of the simple yet foundational routines her mentor requested was that Hong make her bed each day. “I was trying to get sober, and my life was in shambles,” Hong says. “I could not believe that this woman was telling me that I needed to make my bed. I had bigger problems, but I had no idea what to do and she scared me a little bit, so I started making my bed every day.” Each day that she made her bed, Hong found herself taking other small steps: putting her water glass in the sink, putting her laundry away, or vacuuming. “We tend to want to think of everything as like, we go all in, and it’s these little action steps that we build upon,” Hong says. “It started with my bed and I was able to really start to do things and take care of myself.” Once she had these components together, Hong began to pursue her travel dreams. From left: Courtesy of Brittany Hong; photo by icemanphotos/Shutterstock Nearly nine years sober, Brittany Hong has taken dozens of solo trips. She’s happier than ever. Start small with what’s around you Continuing on her sober journey—and reunited with her children—Hong started with short solo trips that were manageable for her as a single mother. As she overcame the different obstacles in her way—finding sober-friendly destinations, sorting out childcare, discovering her own interests—her perspective began to change. She stopped looking for excuses and began looking for solutions. “I had this mindset from drinking like, I can’t do this. It was always, well, I can’t, and I started looking for the ways of how I could,” Hong says. “Thailand was off the table, but going for a weekend trip? I live in Tennessee. So can I go spend the weekend hiking in the Smokies? I really started learning how to use my resources.” As a single mother, Hong also learned to ask her parents and friends for support and childcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most people want to help,” she says. “You could go to a friend and ask if they could help watch your kids for the weekend so you can go to New York where you’ve never been. Give people the opportunity to help out. We tend to shy away from that but for the most part, people want to be able to do that.” Hong would also swap childcare help with friends. She would watch her friends’ children for a weekend, and they would watch hers in return. Tackling the logistics for more minor trips taught Hong how to be resilient, but it also allowed her a training ground that wasn’t too far from home if she needed to go back to her safe space. Plan your answers—and your exit strategies In environments where there was alcohol, Hong had to learn what she felt comfortable saying when asked why she wasn’t drinking. During a visit to Los Angeles, she was seated at the bar area of a restaurant. Other guests were sending drinks her way, and she was the only solo woman dining in the area. She felt uncomfortable. Protecting her sobriety in that moment was as simple as flagging the waiter down to get reseated somewhere quieter. “You don’t have to be a hero; you don’t have to prove anything,” Hong says. “If you’re not comfortable saying you’re an alcoholic or that you’re not drinking, that’s totally your choice. One of the [lines] that I’ve used before is that I’m on medication that I can’t drink with. Or no, thanks, I have to drive tonight. No is a complete answer, but at the same time, I also think that when we’re trying on something new, sometimes it’s nice to be able to say, no thanks, and give some type of reason.” When she stays at Airbnbs or hotels, she always contacts the host ahead of time to request any alcohol be removed from the fridge or room. Hong also stresses the importance of having a planned way out if you’re going into an environment that might be problematic. “Go ahead and plan to only stay for an hour and see how that feels,” she says. And understanding transportation is crucial. “If I go out, how do I leave if I start feeling uncomfortable, or everybody’s just drunk, and I don’t want to be there anymore? How can I get myself out of this situation?” Hong always prefers to have her own method of transportation. She recalls an instance when she went on a weekend trip with a friend but each of them drove their own car. What she thought would be a sober-friendly getaway quickly turned into heavy-handed drinking. Once she realized the situation, Hong left quickly and safely in her car. From left: Courtesy of Brittany Hong; photo by Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock Hong likes to try new adventures wherever she goes, including rock climbing and rappelling in Zion National Park (pictured, right). Remain open to new experiences On the journey of sobriety, there’s also a process of learning new hobbies and pastimes as old habits get cut out. “When I first got sober, someone asked me what I like to do for fun,” Hong says. “I remember it leveling me. What do I like to do for fun?” In sobriety, she started trying new things. She took pottery classes, ran a half marathon, and learned how to rock climb. “I started developing these hobbies,” she says, “and I carried them with me into my travels.” When planning new experiences, Hong tries to book activities exclusive to the area she’s visiting. “Use your resources,” she says. “Wherever you’re going, look up daytime activities. Google is our best friend. Ask other people. Travel groups for women are really huge. Do your research because there’s so much to do; we just narrow that for ourselves when we think of activities that are like, ‘How can I get drunk?’” With alcohol off the table, Hong says she’s been able to go much deeper into her travel experiences with activities like cooking classes and rappelling in Zion National Park. She also noticed deeper connections with those she meets in her travels.

ADVERTISEMENT