Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationEpic Trips
Sponsored by Experience Abu Dhabi   •  September 08, 2023

Explore Nature and Then Unwind in Luxury in Al Ain

Start with a desert adventure and then seek rejuvenation with spa treatments at a luxury resort in this oasis of a city.

Buggy ride in Jebel Hafit Desert Park

Buggy ride in Jebel Hafit Desert Park

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

The perfect fusion of nature, adventure, and wellness awaits in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi’s verdant oasis city. Imagine getting in touch with the outdoors through hiking, mountain biking, or taking a camel ride, and glamping under the stars, or exploring the shaded pathways and lush greenery of the city’s famed Al Ain Oasis.

After experiencing relaxation and reinvigoration through a renewed connection with the natural world, retreat to a well-appointed room designed for your ultimate serenity. Your hotel offers comfortable bedding, panoramic desert views, and a spa that blends ancient traditions with modern treatments. So if you’re looking for a holistic getaway, here’s a primer for the ideal trip to Al Ain.

A desert experience like no other

Pack a sense of adventure before heading out to the awe-inspiring desert landscapes of Jebel Hafit Desert Park, located at the foot of a craggy mountain range just outside the city. Occupying a six-mile stretch at the base of Jebel Hafit, the tallest peak in Abu Dhabi, the park’s natural beauty invites visitors to explore archaeological and historical sites, including remains from the Neolithic period 8,000 years ago and the 5,000-year-old Jebel Hafit Tombs.

Exploring Jebel Hafit Tombs.jpg

Exploring Jebel Hafit Tombs

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

This expansive desert park serves as a playground for adventure enthusiasts, offering exhilarating activities that let you reconnect with nature in its purest form. Whether you opt for an invigorating hike, a thrilling mountain biking expedition, or a more traditional experience atop a camel or horseback, the options are as diverse as the landscape itself. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, an ATV excursion provides unmatched excitement.

And the adventure doesn’t end after dusk because the park offers guests fully serviced camping, including breakfast, in either a camp featuring Bedouin tents or furnished, five-star glamping in spherical “bubble” tents complete with air-conditioning.

Alternatively, book a stay at the Green Mubazzarah Chalets. Located at the foot of the mountains, these elegantly equipped chalets have all the comforts of home, as well as gorgeous views. Plus, you’ll enjoy easy access to hot water springs that are known for their healing properties and provide a soothing respite for your body and a balm for your mind.

Natural landscapes merge with luxury at Al Ain Telal Resort

Fortunately, your return to the city won’t affect that state of tranquility achieved in the desert because you’ll check into Al Ain Telal Resort, a refuge from the urban hustle and bustle. The resort seamlessly blends traditional Arabian design and Emirati architecture with modern comfort, and accommodations range from cozy rooms to spacious villas, with the desert’s natural beauty serving as a breathtaking backdrop. Traditionally decorated suites and Bedouin-themed villas include technology like free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and Apple iPads that can control the air conditioner and lights. The private terraces also feature direct desert access.

Take a dip and feel your worries melt away in one of the resort’s pools. Refreshing waters rain down from above into the sunken pool, while the outdoor shallow pool with views of sand dunes in the distance is ideal for lounging. If a swim isn’t in the cards, perhaps head to the pond in the middle of the resort to admire the charming swans.

Relaxing at Telal Resort Al Ain.jpg

Relaxing at Al Ain Telal Resort

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

A haven for relaxation

After settling into your luxury accommodations and checking out the pools, your next stop should be the resort’s Desertology Spa, which invites guests to unwind and rejuvenate with treatments that blend ancient techniques and contemporary wellness practices. Any muscles still sore from your desert adventure are guaranteed to relax following a treatment using aromatherapy or hot stones.

Finally, a culinary journey through international flavors awaits at the hotel’s Desert Gate Restaurant. The menu lists various options catering to diverse palates, including the chef’s signature dish of Mediterranean wild rabbit ragu with caraway-infused polenta timbale.

Reconnecting with Nature at the Oasis

Beyond the resort’s walls, Al Ain Oasis beckons with its display of plant life and winding pathways. Home to an astonishing 147,000 date palm trees, it’s a living testament to the ingenuity of the region’s ancient falaj (meaning “split into parts”) irrigation system. As you meander through the shaded groves, any residual worries or stress you’ve been carrying will start to evaporate.

Exploring Al Ain Oasis

Exploring Al Ain Oasis

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

A visit to the oasis is also an opportunity to witness the harmonious coexistence between nature and human ingenuity. The intricate falaj irrigation system, designed 3,000 years ago, sustains the verdant landscape despite the arid surroundings, a humbling reminder of what’s possible when humanity works in tandem with the natural world.

This combination of natural beauty and modern comfort is what makes a visit to Al Ain so soothing. So if you’re longing for an escape that rejuvenates your spirit, reconnects you with nature, and lets you relax in comfort, this oasis city is the perfect choice.

Experience Abu Dhabi
More From AFAR
Forest and beach against the ocean
Outdoor Adventure
8 Can’t Miss Things to Do in Costa Rica
September 08, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
Nina Kokotas Hahn
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
Where to Travel Next
15 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
September 08, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Exploring Al Ain Oasis
Epic Trips
How to Make the Most of a Long Weekend or Stopover in Al Ain
Sponsored by
Load More
From Our Partners
Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
International Beaches
10 Mexico and Caribbean Resorts That Take All-Inclusive to New Heights
Sponsored by
Gravedona ed Uniti is but one of the Lake Como region’s many unforgettable villages.
Epic Trips
From Epic Hikes to Delicious Cuisine, How to Let the Lake Como Region Delight All Your Senses
Sponsored by
The 7132 Hotel in Vals, Switzerland
Epic Trips
5 Excellent Switzerland Hotels for Unwinding in Style
Sponsored by
The British Virgin Islands
International Beaches
Why the British Virgin Islands Should Be Your Next Vacation
Sponsored by
See the British Virgin Islands from a different perspective aboard a Moorings yacht.
Outdoor Adventure
Enjoy the Ultimate 7-Day Vacation in the British Virgin Islands Aboard a Private Yacht
Sponsored by
The marshlands of Little St. Simons Island
Islands
Discover Your Dream Trip in Georgia’s Delightful Barrier Island Destination
Sponsored by
Cape Town, South Africa
Epic Trips
These 5 Unexpected Destinations Will Inspire You to Go Off the Beaten Path on Your Next Trip
Sponsored by
Schoenenbach Bregenzerwald
Outdoor Adventure
How the Alpine Designers of Bregenzerwald Let Nature Lead the Way
Sponsored by
The Moorings boasts a modern fleet of more than 400 active yachts across the globe, including in the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
Welcome Aboard the Premier Yachting Experience in the British Virgin Islands
Sponsored by

See More