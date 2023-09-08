Explore Nature and Then Unwind in Luxury in Al Ain

The perfect fusion of nature, adventure, and wellness awaits in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi’s verdant oasis city. Imagine getting in touch with the outdoors through hiking, mountain biking, or taking a camel ride, and glamping under the stars, or exploring the shaded pathways and lush greenery of the city’s famed Al Ain Oasis.

After experiencing relaxation and reinvigoration through a renewed connection with the natural world, retreat to a well-appointed room designed for your ultimate serenity. Your hotel offers comfortable bedding, panoramic desert views, and a spa that blends ancient traditions with modern treatments. So if you’re looking for a holistic getaway, here’s a primer for the ideal trip to Al Ain.

A desert experience like no other

Pack a sense of adventure before heading out to the awe-inspiring desert landscapes of Jebel Hafit Desert Park, located at the foot of a craggy mountain range just outside the city. Occupying a six-mile stretch at the base of Jebel Hafit, the tallest peak in Abu Dhabi, the park’s natural beauty invites visitors to explore archaeological and historical sites, including remains from the Neolithic period 8,000 years ago and the 5,000-year-old Jebel Hafit Tombs.

Exploring Jebel Hafit Tombs Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

This expansive desert park serves as a playground for adventure enthusiasts, offering exhilarating activities that let you reconnect with nature in its purest form. Whether you opt for an invigorating hike, a thrilling mountain biking expedition, or a more traditional experience atop a camel or horseback, the options are as diverse as the landscape itself. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, an ATV excursion provides unmatched excitement.

And the adventure doesn’t end after dusk because the park offers guests fully serviced camping, including breakfast, in either a camp featuring Bedouin tents or furnished, five-star glamping in spherical “bubble” tents complete with air-conditioning.

Alternatively, book a stay at the Green Mubazzarah Chalets. Located at the foot of the mountains, these elegantly equipped chalets have all the comforts of home, as well as gorgeous views. Plus, you’ll enjoy easy access to hot water springs that are known for their healing properties and provide a soothing respite for your body and a balm for your mind.

Natural landscapes merge with luxury at Al Ain Telal Resort

Fortunately, your return to the city won’t affect that state of tranquility achieved in the desert because you’ll check into Al Ain Telal Resort, a refuge from the urban hustle and bustle. The resort seamlessly blends traditional Arabian design and Emirati architecture with modern comfort, and accommodations range from cozy rooms to spacious villas, with the desert’s natural beauty serving as a breathtaking backdrop. Traditionally decorated suites and Bedouin-themed villas include technology like free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and Apple iPads that can control the air conditioner and lights. The private terraces also feature direct desert access.

Take a dip and feel your worries melt away in one of the resort’s pools. Refreshing waters rain down from above into the sunken pool, while the outdoor shallow pool with views of sand dunes in the distance is ideal for lounging. If a swim isn’t in the cards, perhaps head to the pond in the middle of the resort to admire the charming swans.

Relaxing at Al Ain Telal Resort Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

A haven for relaxation

After settling into your luxury accommodations and checking out the pools, your next stop should be the resort’s Desertology Spa, which invites guests to unwind and rejuvenate with treatments that blend ancient techniques and contemporary wellness practices. Any muscles still sore from your desert adventure are guaranteed to relax following a treatment using aromatherapy or hot stones.

Finally, a culinary journey through international flavors awaits at the hotel’s Desert Gate Restaurant. The menu lists various options catering to diverse palates, including the chef’s signature dish of Mediterranean wild rabbit ragu with caraway-infused polenta timbale.

Reconnecting with Nature at the Oasis

Beyond the resort’s walls, Al Ain Oasis beckons with its display of plant life and winding pathways. Home to an astonishing 147,000 date palm trees, it’s a living testament to the ingenuity of the region’s ancient falaj (meaning “split into parts”) irrigation system. As you meander through the shaded groves, any residual worries or stress you’ve been carrying will start to evaporate.

Exploring Al Ain Oasis Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

A visit to the oasis is also an opportunity to witness the harmonious coexistence between nature and human ingenuity. The intricate falaj irrigation system, designed 3,000 years ago, sustains the verdant landscape despite the arid surroundings, a humbling reminder of what’s possible when humanity works in tandem with the natural world.

This combination of natural beauty and modern comfort is what makes a visit to Al Ain so soothing. So if you’re longing for an escape that rejuvenates your spirit, reconnects you with nature, and lets you relax in comfort, this oasis city is the perfect choice.