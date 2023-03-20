From Palm Dates to Cardamom, a Beginner’s Guide to Saudi Cuisine

The culinary influence of the Arabian Peninsula on the world is immeasurable: lemons, oranges, and pomegranateswere all cultivated here dating back at least to the 13th century. Covering two-thirds of that peninsula, what’s known today as Saudi held a long-standing spot at the center of crucial trade routes which helped transport agricultural goods—and yet the very best of the country’s cuisine remains largely unfamiliar to those who have yet to venture across its borders.

Complicating any attempt to identify any singular definition of Saudi gastronomy, the nation boasts the kind of biodiversity that can only be fully appreciated in person with 246 endemic plant species spread across nearly 70 distinct sub-climates among its 13 provinces, or mintaqah. Those who travel across Saudi’s 830,000 square miles can partake in profoundly diverse experiences, whether hiking the central highlands of Nejd, snorkeling along the west coast of Jazan, or caravanning across the seemingly infinite desert of the southeast.

Wherever you go, you’ll discover a cuisine with the diversity to match, as each region’s specialties share little more in common than the dietary laws—namely the absence of pork and alcohol—which govern the country. Nevertheless, those who visit Saudi with an open mind and a strong appetite will be rewarded by a whole new world of flavors. Here’s a primer on what’s worth seeking out.

The national dish

Jareesh, a national dish of Saudi Visit Saudi

Saudi cuisine is rich with flavor, and jareesh, typically seasoned with spices like cinnamon and cardamom pods, is no exception.

As part of a shared initiative between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and their Culinary Arts Commission to identify and promote Saudi’s most valuable and emblematic gastronomy, jareesh, along with maqshush, were recently declared the two national dishes of Saudi. The latter—sweetened morsels of pan-fried buckwheat dough, something like miniature, extra-leavened pancakes enjoyed for breakfast—is certainly worth a try for dessert, and jareesh is a particularly noteworthy meal enjoyed by Saudis nationwide.

Like an edible canvas, Jareesh’s base of cracked wheat porridge can be flavored by seemingly limitless options. In the northwest, the dish is often prepared with tomato sauce and in the central region of Najd, buttermilk. The hearty, creamy dish often features meat such as shredded chicken or mutton and spices like cinnamon and cardamom, all topped with a distinctive mix of caramelized onions, lemon, and ghee, for a mouthwatering collision of savory, sweet, and sour.

Where to try it: The host of a popular cooking show, Duha Al Otaishan is also known as Saudi’s first female head chef. Chef Duha prepares her own signature version of jareesh with red wheat, and it’s proven to be a hit amongst her guests. Give it a taste at Duha, her flagship restaurant in Riyadh.

A colorful coast, a pyrotechnic feast

Preparing haneeth, a slow-roasted lamb dish Visit Saudi

For those located along the Red Sea coast, Jazan Province is known for its samak mkashan, where a local catch (parrotfish) is dressed in spices and cooked over an open flame. In the mountains, meanwhile, the city of Abha interprets a Yemeni dish called haneeth by layering cuts of dry-rubbed lamb with branches from the markh plant, then slow-roasting it all in a dedicated sand pit. Markh, known scientifically as Leptadenia pyrotechnica for its slow-burning flammability and believed to have been used extensively as incense, helps keep the haneeth cooking at low heat. It’s enjoyed over a bed of rice throughout the region.

Where to try it: Located a few steps from the jacaranda trees and open-air sculptures of Abha’s Art Street, Haneeth Ali Ramzi Restaurant serves the slow-cooked specialty in a bright, casual setting split over two floors.

A hot date

Dates remain a central part of the Saudi diet. Visit Saudi

As the world’s first cultivated fruit, the date palm signifies a crucial part of the Saudi diet and hospitality. (The tree is featured on the country’s official emblem.)

The date takes on great importance nationwide and is inextricably associated with Ramadan. One of the Five Pillars of Islam, Ramadan is a sacred month-long holiday in the ninth month of the Muslim calendar that includes families gathering at sundown to break each day’s fast with an evening meal called iftar where dates are typically the first thing consumed, often with yogurt or milk. Cultivars such as the sweet, golden sukkary date from Al Qassim and Al Madinah’s soft, prunish ajwa date can be enjoyed alone, with Saudi coffee, or in dishes such as hininy, a Najd specialty minced with brown bread, saffron, cardamon, and ghee or butter.

Where to try it: Trading in traditional Saudi cuisine, Riyadh’s Najd Village is designed to look like a desert palace with a menu as vast as the space itself. And while hininy is typically enjoyed during winter, Najd Village features it on the menu year-round. As with Kabsa Hashi, diners should expect to enjoy their meals on the floor and are encouraged to share in festive platters. Be sure to follow up the rich dessert with a cup of thick, cardamom-infused Saudi coffee to help you digest.

Having it your way

Book a food tour to get a little taste of everything in Saudi. Visit Saudi

While this list only begins to describe the ever-expanding world of cuisine waiting to be discovered throughout Saudi, the good news is that there are guides to aid in your culinary travels. Those interested in getting a little taste of everything might consider Zahid Travel’s comprehensive nine-day group tour through some of the country’s most popular sites. Those looking for a more intimate deep-dive into local cuisine can look to 88 Destinations to book a dinner with a local family in Riyadh, or to Pangea Adventures Club for a private, customizable tour of the country’s food culture.