The Best Museums in Kansas City

Kansas City—once a rough-edged town known for cowboys and stockyards, Jesse James and mob bosses—has over the past century become a sophisticated place, devoted to art and music. This is where the nascent art of jazz was infused with ragtime and the blues, where African American baseball players first formed a league of their own, and where the bold tastes of a few visionary art collectors turned the city into a destination for art lovers.

Plucking the best museums from KC’s bumper crop of extraordinary options is tough—and subjective. In addition to the four described at length below, there are house museums like the Wornall House, the Major House, and the Thomas Hart Benton House and Studio, where visitors can learn more about important individuals who lived in Kansas City.

There are also museums with a broader focus on regional history, like the Arabia Steamboat Museum and the Shoal Creek Living History Museum, as well as places of a greater national and international interest like the Truman Library and Museum and the grand National WWI Museum and Memorial. Specialized and quirky institutions abound, too: the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures and a museum dedicated to TWA, among them.

So sure, come to Kansas City for the barbecue but don’t miss out on seeing the fantastic music, art, culture, and history of this polished Midwestern gem.

Photo by Lisa Corson Once you’re done inside the Nelson-Atkins, spend some time wandering the massive sculpture park.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

So wide-ranging and impressive is the art on display at the Nelson-Atkins that coastal visitors expecting provincial taste may be surprised. From the 1933 opening of the original building—a subdued Beaux-Arts limestone edifice—through a steady expansion that has included the modern addition of five glass pavilions, the museum has amassed more than 34,000 pieces of art spanning 5,000 years.

The extensive Asian art collection began with formal works from Imperial China, but now ranges to exciting pieces from all over the continent. Visitors can also look forward to beautifully wrought examples from Plains Indians and more than 60 paintings by hometown boy Thomas Hart Benton, which add some local flavor to galleries full of European painting, African art, and decorative arts, as well as exciting modern works housed in the translucent Bloch Building.

Outside, the 22-acre Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park is a knockout: Enormous shuttlecock sculptures by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen rest on the expansive tiered lawn in front of the museum, 12 monumental bronze works by Henry Moore inhabit their own wooded area, and a disturbing phalanx of 30 headless figures by Magdalena Abakanowicz stands at attention, alongside works of sculptural superstars like di Suvero, Segal, Morris, Cragg, and Calder. Expect to spend more than a few hours here.

Courtesy of Visit KC Dive deep into Black sports history at the National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum