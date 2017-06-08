7 Lesser-Known U.S. Food Towns

They’re all a day trip from a bigger destination.

If you’re driving in some of America’s major cities and have time to stray away for half a day, you’ll want to make sure you eat just as well. Consider these nearby towns where chefs and other food lovers have powered up multiple community spots to feed you while you’re passing through and arm you with outstanding snacks and thoughtful gifts to go. 1. Los Gatos, CA Chef David Kinch presides over a charming collection of places in Los Gatos, about 50 miles south of San Francisco. He’s earned an elusive three Michelin stars for his fine-dining restaurant Manresa, which offers an evening of culinary entertainment via a constantly changing tasting menu. And he has opened two more casual businesses within walking distance: Manresa Bread, a café with pastries, fresh bread, and coffee, and The Bywater, a neighborhood Cajun bar with po’boys, weekly boils, and a raw bar. A day spent hitting all three for breakfast, lunch, and dinner would seemingly hit all the food groups with style. 2. Costa Mesa, CA About 40 miles from Los Angeles in Orange County, Costa Mesa may be a surprising place for learning about fine French confections, but Stephané Tréand’s Pastry School and ST Pâtisserie Chocolat boast the expertise of one of the highest rated dessert masters in the country. He offers one-day classes to learn how to make your own fancy sweets (think strawberry macarons, lemon tarts, and mille-feuille pastries), and then you can load up on prepared treats next door. 3. Ann Arbor, MI

