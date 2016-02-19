6 Reasons Why This Is the Perfect Parisian Detour

When in Lille, technically you’re in France. But its cobbled streets, filled with vendors of bingeable waffles, feel more Belgian. A quick TGV ride from Paris, a trip there is like experiencing two countries at once.

Spend at least a couple of days in Lille and stay at the Clarance, an 18th-century mansion turned hotel. After check-in, immediately find a beer. The bière de garde lager from La Capsule is coppery with a toasted sweetness. Prefer blondes? Brasserie Dupont’s bittersweet Moinette goes down perfectly with Maroilles, a stinky, soft, and transcendent local cheese.

More tasty regional eats are found at the ubiquitous publike estaminets. For a stand-out, Google Bloempot, where award-winning chef Florent Ladeyn serves dishes such as haddock with nettle cream. The region has been a hub for art since Napoleon. In fact, he ordered the construction of the Palais des Beaux-Arts, which holds everything from Rubens to Rembrandt. For something less traditional, try La Piscine, a museum that was once an art deco bathhouse. The pool (still full of water), showers, and other features now show off work by Chagall and the surrealists he inspired.