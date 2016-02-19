Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>Music

How to Relax in 5 of the World's Rowdiest Cities

By Maggie Fuller

Feb 19, 2016

From the March/April 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard
Find your zen at the most punk rock library in the world

Courtesy of Hyundai Card Music Library

Find your zen at the most punk rock library in the world

The best ways to recharge away from the crowds

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

There's no feeling like the thrill of getting swept up in the current of a new city, until you feel like you're getting swept away. Instead of succumbing to the exhaustion, seek out an urban oasis and find your balance. Here, in a few places famous for the neon lights of their late-night party scenes, we've found the best ways to slow down and chill out.

Seoul, South Korea
Rock out in peace at Seoul’s new Hyundai Card Music Library. Visitors dive into 10,000 vinyl records (including rarities from Led Zeppelin), every issue of Rolling Stone ever, and a large-scale work by JR, perhaps the most punk-rock street artist alive. —Andrew Richdale

El Malecón in Lima, Peru
El Malecón in Lima, Peru
Photo by Geraint Rowland
Lima, Peru
The perfect Lima sunset can be found at El Malecón park. The entire park, a six-mile stretch of cliffside greenery, offers stellar views of the Pacific Ocean. Hit the patch along the neighborhood of Miraflores, though, and that vista is set to music. Around sundown, locals of every stripe gather for mellow, impromptu jam sessions with drums and acoustic guitars. —Andrew Richdale

Chicago, Illinois
Avoid the cacaphony of Chicago's legenday bar scene and pick your bar based on decibel-level: from whispers-only to a bit more boisterous. 

Article continues below advertisement

Cape Town, South Africa
You could parachute onto Cape Town’s New Church Street without any plans and still have the best evening of your life: Just follow the cheering crowds pouring out of some of the city’s most popular restaurants and bars. Then find your escape hatch from the noise, at a French countryside retreat in the eye of Cape Town’s nightlife storm. La Grenadine (from $110) is a peaceful family-run hotel that consists of six cottage-like rooms. Situated behind a large wooden gate at the end of a long driveway, the hotel is run by a pair of charming French transplants (with moral support from their kids and pet shar-pei). The place feels as though they constructed a movie-set version of the South of France—complete with brick and stone walls, a loft with a record player perched above the kitchen, and a row of rooms tucked under an awning in a garden. Consider it your own little slice of Provence in one of the coolest corners of Cape Town. —Mark Byrne

Mexico City, Mexico
Spend a day crowd-dodging in the hippest neighborhood of the largest city in North America. It may be one of the coolest neighborhoods, but you can still fly under the radar and avoid (most) of the mob.


>>Next: What It's Actually Like to go Forest Bathing

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories