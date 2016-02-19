How to Relax in 5 of the World's Rowdiest Cities

There's no feeling like the thrill of getting swept up in the current of a new city, until you feel like you're getting swept away. Instead of succumbing to the exhaustion, seek out an urban oasis and find your balance. Here, in a few places famous for the neon lights of their late-night party scenes, we've found the best ways to slow down and chill out.

Seoul, South Korea

Rock out in peace at Seoul’s new Hyundai Card Music Library. Visitors dive into 10,000 vinyl records (including rarities from Led Zeppelin), every issue of Rolling Stone ever, and a large-scale work by JR, perhaps the most punk-rock street artist alive. —Andrew Richdale

The perfect Lima sunset can be found atpark. The entire park, a six-mile stretch of cliffside greenery, offers stellar views of the Pacific Ocean. Hit the patch along the neighborhood of Miraflores, though, and that vista is set to music. Around sundown, locals of every stripe gather for mellow, impromptu jam sessions with drums and acoustic guitars. —Andrew Richdale

Chicago, Illinois

Avoid the cacaphony of Chicago's legenday bar scene and pick your bar based on decibel-level: from whispers-only to a bit more boisterous.