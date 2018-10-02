6 Pumpkin Festivals to Hit This Fall

Pumpkin spice lattes are for chumps. What about a pumpkin-eating dragon?

share this article

After a long, hot summer, the appearance of pumpkins always marks a welcome start to fall. A staple of U.S. folklore, pumpkins herald the autumn harvest, and festivals across the country celebrate the squash that’s such an integral part of the season. With National Pumpkin Day on October 26th, there’s still plenty of time to catch pumpkins from coast to coast, nosh on pumpkin pie, trek through a pumpkin patch—even feed one to a pumpkin-eating dragon. Courtesy of Miramar Events 2016 Pumpkin Weigh-Off Winner Cindy Tobeck sits atop her prized pumpkin in Half Moon Bay.

Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival

Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay, California , October 13-14, 2018 The coastal community of Half Moon Bay, California, has the perfect not-too-hot, not-too-cold climate for pumpkin growing. The city’s 48-year-old pumpkin festival, boasting “Volkswagen-sized” pumpkins, kicks off with its annual world championship pumpkin weigh-off, where multi-ton gourds—the defending champion is 2,363 pounds—compete for a new, world-record-breaking cash prize. Snap a picture with the heavyweights and with the world’s largest pumpkin sculpture. The festival unfolds with four stages of live entertainment and offers a full weekend of fall-themed activities, including a homespun parade, pumpkin carving, costume and pie-eating contests, and naturally, pumpkin concoctions like pumpkin-flavored Jack-o-tinis and pumpkin harvest ale, premiering from local Half Moon Bay Brewing Company. Admission is free. View this post on Instagram Favorite spot #valaspumpkinpatch #pumpkinpatch #valas #pumpkins A post shared by Vala's Pumpkin Patch (@valaspumpkinpatch) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT Vala’s Pumpkin Patch

Article continues below advertisement



Gretna, Nebraska, September 14 through October 31, 2018



With 400 acres of farmland—55 of those just for pumpkins—and more than 50 attractions, Vala’s Pumpkin Patch operates like an autumnal amusement park. A classic hay ride carries visitors to the pumpkin fields to pick their own pumpkins, while a Lost Pumpkin Mine, Graveyard Golf, petting zoo, and three-acre corn maze also draw fall-lovers. Three live shows run daily, including pig races, a mechanical pumpkin-eating dragon, Xander, who’s fed hourly, and a Pumpkin Chunkin air cannon that launches the gourds a quarter mile away into a field. Although its Disney-esque scale might suggest otherwise, Vala’s remains a multi-generational family affair after 30 years, with all three Vala daughters, now grown, helping to manage the farm. You’ll find one of them running Kelsey’s Sweet Shop, whipping up her signature brown-butter salted honey pie. Tickets $12 to $22. Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum Last year’s festival featured scenes from “The Wizard of Oz” constructed from pumpkins. Autumn at the Arboretum Dallas, Texas, September 22 through November 21, 2018

Hosted by the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, this annual fall festival sees the grounds explode with color as horticulturalists transform summer’s flowerbeds into a fairy-tale Pumpkin Village. More than 90,000 green apple gourds, traditional orange “pie” pumpkins, and mini white pumpkins—as well as hay bales and cornstalks—adorn the gardens. This year’s Pumpkin Village, “The Adventures in Neverland,” features scenes from Peter Pan, with a pumpkin Lost Boys hideout, a pirate ship sailing through a pumpkin-and-gourd sea, and Tick-Tock the Crocodile crouching among pumpkins. The kid-friendly festival also holds special events throughout the season: a Halloween maze, scavenger hunt, face painting, live music, and an interactive animal show by the Dallas Zoo. $15 for adults, $10 for children. Courtesy of Hiram House Camp Pumpkins pile high at the Hiram House Camp Pumpkin Festival in Ohio. Hiram House Camp Pumpkin Festival

Article continues below advertisement



Chagrin Falls, Ohio, October 14, 2018



Unrolling across 172 wooded acres, the Hiram House Pumpkin Festival packs the best of the season into a daylong event. A bevy of activities lets visitors make their own slime, test their aim at archery, dip candles, decorate cookies, ride ponies, take rocket car rides, wander a haunted hay maze—and of course, peruse the pumpkin patch for a gourd they can carve and decorate. These are also pumpkins for a cause: originally founded in 1896 as a settlement house for immigrants, nonprofit Hiram House now runs camps for children. Pumpkin festival proceeds help provide “camperships” for children to attend. Admission $5, children under 12 free. Who enjoyed Opening Day with us?? pic.twitter.com/PRRHfMNAay — Great Pumpkin Farm (@GreatPumpkinWNY) September 16, 2018 The Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival

Clarence, New York, September 15 through October 31, 2018



Home to another world-record-breaking pumpkin—the first 1,000-pounder—the Great Pumpkin Farm’s Fall Festival began by hosting annual weigh-offs in 1996. Since then, it’s evolved into a dawn-to-dusk event, with rides, attractions, and shows. The festival’s pumpkin patch, proclaiming “zillions of pumpkins,” also sells stalks, gourds, and mums and abuts a crowd-pleasing Boo Barn with vortex tunnel. Zombies overrun this year’s five-acre corn maze (and visitors can shoot them from the zombie paint ball train). The trigger-happy can also slingshot pumpkins and launch them out of a cannon. The festival’s Pumpkin Palace serves up such fall treats as pies made with fruit picked from the farm, fresh doughnuts, and apple cider. $8 base admission on weekends (rides and attractions are additional fees); free admission on weekdays. Courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms Find your next favorite pumpkin in a town 45 minutes south of Nashville. Lucky Ladd Farms Fall Family Fun Fest

Article continues below advertisement