14 Fall Foliage Train Rides

This autumn, take in beautiful fall colors from the Adirondacks to the Alps on these scenic train trips around the world.

Peak fall foliage season will be here before you know it in the United States and beyond. Instead of going on the same drive you do every year, consider ditching the car to take in the changing scenery from the comfort of a train. Here are 14 of our favorite scenic train rides for optimized leaf-peeping this year. Photo by Shutterstock The historic Mount Washington Cog Railway is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019. Route: Marshfield Base Station to Mount Washington Summit, New Hampshire Ride the rails to the top of Mount Washington on this three-hour round-trip excursion that’s been an attraction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains since 1869. The railway still operates two vintage steam locomotives, but introduced seven biodiesel locomotives along the route in an effort to reduce emissions. Visit by mid-October to see the fall colors at their peak. On Vacations by Rail’s eight-day New England Autumn Foliage Express tour, you can pair a ride on the Mount Washington Cog Railway along with trips on Amtrak’s Vermonter, Conway Scenic Railroad, and the Cape Cod Central Railroad.



Book Now: From $81 round-trip, thecog.com Photo by Michael Gerenday Can’t wait to get your fall foliage fix? Head to Alaska. Route: Anchorage to Fairbanks, Alaska The foliage changes early in Alaska, peaking in late August and the first few weeks of September each year. Not only will you see a variety of red, orange, and yellow leaves through the dome car windows on this 12-hour train ride that runs through September 17, 2019, but you can also catch a view of Denali and the northern lights in Fairbanks if the weather is clear.



Book Now: From $199 one-way, alaskarailroad.com Photo by Shutterstock Cherry blossoms may come to mind when you think of Japan, but fall foliage is just as beautiful. Route: Saga Torokko Station to Kameoka Torokko Station, Japan Just 15 minutes outside of Kyoto, you can catch the Sagano Scenic Railway from the Saga Torokko Station. It will take you on a 25-minute train ride through the Hozukyo Ravine, which is lined with Japanese maple trees that turn red and orange every autumn.



Book Now: From $6 one-way, sagano-kanko.co.jp Courtesy of Vacations by Rail The vintage steam train takes you through the spectacular foliage of western North Carolina. Route: Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad operates several excursions throughout the year. Its Tuckasegee River Excursion on a vintage steam train is the most scenic in the fall. On the four-hour round-trip journey, you’ll get to take in the river valley views from the train’s panoramic windows, and you’ll also have a chance to explore the shops and restaurants in the small town of Dillsboro during a 90-minute layover. This fall, steam train excursions leave at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between October 1 and 24, 2019. Looking for something more than a day trip? The steam train is part of Vacations by Rail’s nine-day Smoky Mountain Rail Adventure that takes travelers from Nashville to Asheville with additional stops for rides on the Tennessee Valley Railroad’s Summerville Steam Special and the Incline Railway on Gatlinburg’s Lookout Mountain.



Book Now: From $58 round-trip, gsmr.com Courtesy of Amtrak Skip the plane and take the scenic route to Montreal this fall. Route: New York City to Montreal, Canada After boarding the Amtrak Adirondack at New York’s Penn Station in the morning, you’ll spend the next 10 hours winding through the Hudson Valley and up into the train’s namesake Adirondack Mountains before traveling along the shores of Lake Champlain and arriving in Montreal in the evening. It is unclear if the train’s vintage Great Dome Car will return to the route in 2019 after it was damaged in Maine in September 2018.



Book Now: From $70 one-way, amtrak.com Photo by Shutterstock The scenery around this Canadian railway is at its best in fall. Route: Sault Ste. Marie to Agawa Canyon, Canada Every year through mid-October, this scenic train takes you on a daylong journey from the lakeside city of Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario 114 miles north to the Agawa Canyon Wilderness Park, where you’ll have 90 minutes to go on a hike or stop for a picnic near the Agawa River. Peak fall foliage tours are scheduled for September 24 through October 15, 2019. They are incredibly popular, so book your ticket early.



Book Now: From $121 round-trip, agawatrain.com Photo by Shutterstock National parks aren’t just for hiking—you can enjoy them by train too. Route: Independence to Akron, Ohio You can take this scenic train ride throughout the summer, but go in October to see the sugar maples and dogwood trees turn various shades of red, orange, and yellow on a two-hour round-trip ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park.



Book Now: From $25 round-trip (Upper Dome Car tickets from $30), cvsr.com Photo by Shutterstock Fall may be shoulder season in Switzerland but it’s no less scenic this time of year. Route: Chur or Davos, Switzerland, to Tirano, Italy The Rhaetian Railway through the Albula and Bernina Passes in the Alps was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2008 for its outstanding architectural and civil engineering achievements, which include hundreds of viaducts and bridges through high mountain passes. The train runs year round, but fall is particularly beautiful in this region of Switzerland.



Book Now: From $78 one-way with required seat reservation supplement, rhb.ch Related The Most Epic Way to See Switzerland Is by Train Photo by Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock Southern Colorado is known for its abundant aspen trees, which turn yellow each fall. Route: Antonito, Colorado, to Chama, New Mexico This narrow-gauge steam train makes daily excursions between two small towns located right on the Colorado–New Mexico border through October 20 this year. The ticket price includes lunch at the midway point in Osier, Colorado, plus access to the open-air gondola car for better photo opps of the aspen trees that turn bright yellow in autumn.



Book Now: From $105 round-trip, cumbrestoltec.com Photo by Shutterstock Pretend you’re heading back to school at Hogwarts on this fall train ride in Scotland. Route: Fort William to Mallaig, Scotland

