6 Genealogical Journeys



In “A Lone Star Story,” writer Chris Colin visits Silverton, Texas, to place his feet on the ground that his ancestors settled more than a century earlier. He unravels his family’s history in West Texas, learning stories that are often uplifting and sometimes heartbreaking.

A growing number of travelers want to step into the village of their great-grandparents or learn more about their ancestors’ diaspora. But not all heritage explorers are so lucky to have their clan just a phone call away. That’s where these travel specialists come in. Whether clients hope to dust off decades of archival records or simply connect with their ancestral culture, the following outfitters can craft itineraries as individual as a family tree.

EUROPE

Artisans of Leisure

Artisans of Leisure offers six Jewish heritage-based tours in Europe and Israel. A 12-day “Jewish Tour of Central Europe” whisks guests from Warsaw to Budapest to Prague and includes visits with religious leaders as well as trips to historic synagogues and poignant Holocaust memorials. Individualized departures from $14,340. (212) 243-3239; artisansofleisure.com

Ancestral Journeys of Scotland

Co-founder and Scotswoman Brenda Atkin passed her love of ancestry to son Jerron, a genealogist by trade who now conducts clients’ initial family research. Tour guide Bob Kucharzewski—whose Scottish ancestry can be traced to the 16th century—meets clients upon their arrival, and his relationships with parish churches help track down former homes and gravesites. Departures between August and September range from 7–14 days and start from $2,495. (801) 696-5613; ancestraljourneysofscotland.com

AFRICA