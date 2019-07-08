50th Anniversary of “Apollo 11”: How the Moon Landing Changed Our World

On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 spaceflight touched down on the lunar surface, and American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first human beings to set foot on the moon. The pivotal event—watched on live broadcast by eager onlookers around the world—marked a historic advancement in science and technology. It also served as a triumphant example of the possibilities that can become realities when human ingenuity is applied to a common goal.

Fifty years following the “epoch-making” moment, a new book from Taschen explores all that it took to get astronauts to the moon for the first time in history. Titled Moonfire: The Epic Journey of Apollo 11, the book includes hundreds of images from NASA vaults and magazine archives that document “the lead up to, aftermath, and breathtaking moments” of the successful moon landing.

Courtesy of NASA Crowds gather at NASA’s Launch Control Center as the Saturn V rocket launches “Apollo 11”’s mission to the moon.

The 50th anniversary special edition includes photographs captured during pivotal moments leading up to—and during—the monumental space mission. Within its 348 pages, the book includes archival images taken in control rooms at NASA’s Houston headquarters and on the ground at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (where the Saturn V rocket launched the Apollo 11 mission on July 16, 1969). It also features

impressive images shot by

Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong as the astronauts took their history-making first steps on the moon.

rare photographs of the moon’s far side captured by Michael Collins—the third Apollo 11 crew member who remained inside the command module throughout the mission—and

In addition to the intimate photographs that provide context for this world-changing event, the Taschen book features excerpts from Of a Fire on the Moon by Norman Mailer, the renowned U.S. journalist who was hired by LIFE magazine to cover the 1969 mission to the moon.

Courtesy of NASA Taschen’s special 50th anniversary release of “Moonfire: The Epic Journey of Apollo 11” features images taken in outer space by the “Apollo 11” astronauts during the historic July 1969 mission.

The Space Race

When NASA’s Apollo 11 spaceflight successfully landed on the moon’s surface, Neil Armstrong’s ensuing words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” echoed across every corner of our world. But, of course, the Apollo 11 moon landing didn’t just happen overnight.