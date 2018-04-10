The First Luxury Hotel in Space Will Take Your Money Now

These days everyone wants an out-of-this-world hotel experience offering excellent service or exceptional design. But if the first-ever luxury space hotel launches in late 2021 as planned, the figure of speech will for once be an accurate description.

In early April, plans for the futuristic Aurora Station were announced at the Space 2.0 Summit in San Jose, California. The exclusive hotel, which is being developed by space technology startup Orion Span, is slated to launch in late 2021 and plans to host its first guests in 2022.

Courtesy of Orion Span While in space, Aurora Station will soar 200 miles above the planet’s surface in low Earth orbit.

Orion Span says Aurora Station will accommodate six people—including two crew members—at a time. During a 12-day stay on the space station—the starting price for which is $9.5 million per person—guests will float freely through the zero-gravity hotel, taking in views of the northern and southern auroras from the station’s windows.

Courtesy of Orion Span The hotel will orbit Earth every 90 minutes, which means those aboard will see an average of 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours.

Courtesy of Orion Span A 12-day expedition on Aurora Station will cost $9.5 million per person.

Courtesy of Orion Span On return to Earth, guests will be treated to a hero’s welcome home.