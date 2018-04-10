The First Luxury Hotel in Space Will Take Your Money Now

Courtesy of Orion Span
The future of luxury space travel is on the horizon.
Aurora Station plans to go into orbit in 2021 and host immersive trips beginning in 2022. The startup behind it is already taking deposits.
These days everyone wants an out-of-this-world hotel experience offering excellent service or exceptional design. But if the first-ever luxury space hotel launches in late 2021 as planned, the figure of speech will for once be an accurate description.
In early April, plans for the futuristic Aurora Station were announced at the Space 2.0 Summit in San Jose, California. The exclusive hotel, which is being developed by space technology startup Orion Span, is slated to launch in late 2021 and plans to host its first guests in 2022.Orion Span says Aurora Station will accommodate six people—including two crew members—at a time. During a 12-day stay on the space station—the starting price for which is $9.5 million per person—guests will float freely through the zero-gravity hotel, taking in views of the northern and southern auroras from the station’s windows.Prior to takeoff, all Aurora Station guests will partake in a mandatory three-month training program to receive an Orion Span Astronaut Certification. Phase one of this certification program can be completed online; the next portion will occur at Orion Span’s training facility in Houston, and the final training will take place during each expedition on Aurora Station.
