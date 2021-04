Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris

Who goes to Paris and doesn't visit Notre Dame? On the Ile de la Cite in Paris , the Notre Dame Cathedral is one of Paris ' important attractions and religious sites. All distances to and from Paris are measured from the front of the cathedral which is kilometer zero. Construction on this church began in 1163 and was completed in 1345. This is one of the first Gothic cathedrals in Europe that used the flying buttress. You can make use of the audio guides to help you tour the cathedral. The facade is decorated with huge gargoyles and statues. The interior is vast and elegant. Just inside the right entrance is the statue of Our Lady of Paris (Notre Dame de Paris ) for whom the church was named. I tried to imagine being in the cathedral hundreds of years ago with the residents and King of Paris . I was mesmerized by the beauty of this ancient historic cathedral. The north Rose window is an original stained glass panel and the south Rose panel was a gift from King Saint Louis IX. Climb the 387 steps of the south tower to the bell of Notre Dame ( the bell made famous in the movie "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"). Outside in front of the Cathedral, steps descend to the Crypte Archeologique. This museum shows you the city of Paris from the 1st century to Medieval times. This is a fascinating underground experience. Each year about 13 million visitors tour Notre Dame. When I visit Paris , Notre Dame is on my list. There's always something new to see. A 5 star site!