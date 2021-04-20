Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris

Looking Up at Notre Dame

When I went to Paris, the first thing I wanted to see was Notre Dame. Yup, Notre Dame Cathedral. Not the Eiffel Tower or the Mona Lisa, but this Gothic Cathedral that long ago captured my imagination. I remember many years ago, sitting in Miss Mueller's World History class looking at slides of this ornate, yet beautiful building. I was fascinated. So, after checking into my hotel room, I grabbed my camera and flew out the door. I wasn't disappointed. I went inside, with all the other tourists, and couldn't believe that a mass was actually taking place. Now, I am no longer Catholic, but was raised Catholic. The moment caught up with me. I was in one of the most iconic buildings in the world, mass is in progress, I am looking at the famous Rose Window ... tears welled up in my eyes. It was so incredible to be standing in this stunning church. I didn't even notice all the other people. I highly recommend seeing this beautiful cathedral. I mean really see it. Take the time to walk around it, sit in a pew for 10 minutes and notice all the gorgeous details. I think it will awe you as it did me.