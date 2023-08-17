5 Top Beach Clubs Around the World for the Ultimate Summer Getaway

Sometimes a vacation calls for a little something extra, a touch of exclusivity and glamour so you can truly unwind. Picture yourself lounging in utmost comfort under an umbrella, sipping an expertly crafted drink while your mind wanders, and savoring delicious bites in between taking dips in the ocean. These types of effortless pleasures can’t be underestimated—not to mention the exceptional moments like the joy of dancing barefoot in the moonlight. At the world’s best beach clubs, you’ll find plush sunbeds, refreshing cocktails and spritzes, and chef-crafted cuisine to complement ocean views, creating more dreamy travel experiences.

Ocean Club Marbella, Málaga, Spain

Ocean Club Marbella Courtesy of Ocean Club Marbella

From the moment you arrive at this sun-kissed site along the Costa del Sol in Spain, you’ll be captivated by the stark white decor, unmatched Mediterranean views, and meticulously curated ambiance that primarily attracts stylish British travelers.

Lounge on one of the extra-large sunbeds by the saltwater pool or retreat to a private cabana for personalized service as you savor fresh seafood, gourmet Mediterranean dishes, and expertly crafted cocktails like their signature Ocean Club Bellini made with peach puree and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Exemplary service, including a dedicated server that comes with all beds, makes the experience a step above. After the sun sets, the tranquil daytime vibe transforms as live DJs create an electrifying party atmosphere, complete with dancers and other entertainment.

Gitano Beach, Tulum, México

Gitano Beach, Tulum, México Courtesy of Lou Stejskal/Wikimedia

Walk under the iconic pink neon sign to enter an exclusive oasis set in the tropical paradise of the Riviera Maya. The dramatic entrance seemingly transports you to another world. You’ll find New Yorkers and others who can catch quick flights from the U.S. and flock to this playful yet elegant spot for the lively atmosphere and culinary excellence—think guacamole with vegan totopos and shrimp aguachile, all made with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients paired with cocktails infused with fresh fruits and herbs—and an impressive selection of more than 50 mezcals. The beachfront thatched roofs exude the chill vibes and laid-back bohemian charm that Tulum is known for, but as the night unfolds, you’re invited to dance to world music and DJ beats as the nearby Caribbean Sea laps at the shore.

La Club 55, Pampelonne, France

In 1955, Geneviève and Bernard de Colmont breathed new life into a fisherman’s hut, giving birth to the legendary Le Club 55, a storied restaurant and boutique on a private section of the long stretch of white sand and aquamarine water of Pampelonne Beach on the French Riviera. This iconic establishment embodies timeless European refinement with its rustic furniture, white linens, bright parasols, and sunbeds. The coveted tables are in high demand–guests (mainly from France and the U.S.) lucky enough to secure a reservation are treated to a culinary journey that showcases the freshest grilled fish and prawns, Provençal salads bursting with flavor, and only the finest French wines. In fact, the discreet club has a long history of attracting boldface names and jet setters and was even the subject of a recent French documentary.

Nammos, Mykonos, Greece

Nammos Mykonos, Greece Courtesy of Nammos

This celebrated beach club on Psarou Beach on Mykonos has been setting the standard for the Greek island’s dynamic nightlife scene since 2003. It’s become a magnet for trendsetters from Europe and beyond seeking an unrivaled experience where the vibrant atmosphere seamlessly blends sunbeds, cabanas, private hot tubs, and bespoke butler service. The incredible chefs work their magic during lunch and dinner, transforming fresh catches from the Aegean Sea into mouthwatering Mediterranean-inspired dishes and delicious sushi creations.

Nammos also offers some of the finest and rarest cuts of premium beef from around the globe and serves an outstanding selection of wines and champagnes from acclaimed producers. In the evening, parties attract the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio, Gerard Butler, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande, who have all made appearances here over the years.

Azure Beach, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Azure Beach Dubai Courtesy of Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

Located at the prestigious Rixos Premium Dubai hotel at the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), this urban haven attracts a diverse and cosmopolitan crowd enticed by the gorgeous vistas of the Arabian Sea and excellent service. With an inviting infinity pool, comfortable sunbeds, and a pristine private beach, the club is an idyllic escape from the hectic city outside. Choose from a selection of tantalizing fusion Asian specialties and refreshing cocktails, and then unwind on the shisha terrace to admire the sunset views. Azure Beach also caters to families, with a delightful kids club ensuring endless fun and entertainment for the little ones.

