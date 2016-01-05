5 Things I Learned from Partying in Mumbai

It was during the dessert course on the first night of Diwali that my trip to India really got interesting. Up until that moment, Mumbai had been a haze of traffic jams, temples, markets, and more traffic jams. Everywhere I went I stood out like, well, a light-haired American in India, and I had yet to get a real sense of what the city was about.

But that night, as I was sitting at an elaborate table at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, carving into a coconut-cardamom creation and celebrating the beginning of the Diwali season with other members of the media, the hotel’s owner decided to stop by. Maybe it was the fact that I didn’t necessarily blend into the crowd. Whatever the reason, the owner introduced himself and, after we'd been talking for a bit, invited me to celebrate Diwali with him and some friends the next evening at a friend’s house.

Diwali is the Indian Festival of Lights Flickr.com/San Sharma

Excited about attending a legit Indian house party in Mumbai, I took him up on the offer and asked him what to wear (“You know, a little black dress or something,” he said); what to expect (“There will be a dinner and some friends,” he offered); and what time to be there (“Dinner is at 8PM,” he said confidently).

I went. I ate. I drank. And I learned the following five things about partying with Mumbai’s elite: