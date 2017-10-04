5 Hotels That Will Change the Way You Sleep

A good night's sleep when traveling can be the difference between an engaged exploration experience and an exhausting one. An increasing number of hotels and resorts are taking your shut eye more seriously than ever, raising the bar on room service (or what we like to call "REM service") by factoring in specialized services to help you sleep better. Keep these five on your radar.

1. Six Senses

Where: Worldwide

What's Different: A customized sleep program created by specialists

Six Senses’ new Sleep with Six Senses program, which launched in 2016 and is rolling out to the company’s properties from Bhutan to Portugal through 2018, was created by a sleep specialist who sits on the advisory board of the Dr. Oz Show. Resident Sleep Ambassadors help you fine-tune your shut-eye with a targeted pre-arrival questionnaire, custom bedding, a wellness book with tips on getting rest, a worry journal, and a sleep tracker app, the results of which you’ll discuss in a 30-minute session with a wellness expert. —Advanced sleep programs from $165.

2. Carmel Valley Ranch

Where: California

What's Different: Relaxation-promoting hypnotherapy sessions

Carmel Valley Ranch offers a hypnotherapy session with a psychologist from the American Institute of Hypnotherapy that's designed to promote relaxation and sounder sleep. Guests learn self-hypnosis techniques and keep a recording of the session to guide them at home. —Programs from $350.