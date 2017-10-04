5 Hotels That Will Change the Way You Sleep

Oct 4, 2017
From the November/December 2017 issue
Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Dallas
A growing number of hotels and resorts are trying to raise the bar on your REM cycles, with everything from next-level pillows to hypnotherapy.
A good night's sleep when traveling can be the difference between an engaged exploration experience and an exhausting one. An increasing number of hotels and resorts are taking your shut eye more seriously than ever, raising the bar on room service (or what we like to call "REM service") by factoring in specialized services to help you sleep better. Keep these five on your radar.
1. Six Senses
Where: Worldwide
What's Different: A customized sleep program created by specialists
Six Senses’ new Sleep with Six Senses program, which launched in 2016 and is rolling out to the company’s properties from Bhutan to Portugal through 2018, was created by a sleep specialist who sits on the advisory board of the Dr. Oz Show. Resident Sleep Ambassadors help you fine-tune your shut-eye with a targeted pre-arrival questionnaire, custom bedding, a wellness book with tips on getting rest, a worry journal, and a sleep tracker app, the results of which you’ll discuss in a 30-minute session with a wellness expert. —Advanced sleep programs from $165.
2. Carmel Valley Ranch
Where: California
What's Different: Relaxation-promoting hypnotherapy sessions
Carmel Valley Ranch offers a hypnotherapy session with a psychologist from the American Institute of Hypnotherapy that's designed to promote relaxation and sounder sleep. Guests learn self-hypnosis techniques and keep a recording of the session to guide them at home. —Programs from $350.
3. Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
Where: Dallas
What's Different: Spa treatments, special pillows, and sessions with sleep therapists
At the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, the multi-pronged A Good Night's Sleep Package includes a session with a sleep therapist, gel-infused pillows that stay cool during the night, bedtime stretching tips, and a Drift to Sleep spa treatment designed to slow internal rhythms and put you in the mood to snooze. —Package from $469.
4. ITC Hotels Luxury Collection
Where: India
What's Different: Outfitted rooms designed with sleep in mind
Based on years of independently conducted sleep studies, ITC’s Luxury Collection hotels throughout India have outfitted rooms with design touches to help you fall asleep and stay asleep (soundproofed windows, blackout shades, motion-activated floor lighting), a Sleep TV channel with specially commissioned music, and a bedside Sleep Box with soothing essential oils for your pulse points, earplugs, pillow sprays, and a detailed booklet with meditation and yoga techniques as well as other bedtime tips. —Rooms from $122.
5. Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort
Where: OmanWhat's Different: New Slumber Guru Package for maximum wellness
In the northeast of Oman’s Green Mountains, in-bed foot massage is part of the cliff-top Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort’s new Slumber Guru Package, which also includes a dedicated attendant who draws you a sleep-promoting bath infused with local frankincense and rose. —Package from $155.
