A Short Guide to Dining in Vienna

Tian : It may come as a bit of a surprise that Vienna has a gourmet vegetarian restaurant, but Tian is just that: vegetarian cuisine at its finest with menus paired with organic wines or—drumroll—juices! Himmelpfortgasse 23





Plachutta : Emperor Franz Joseph I’s favorite dish was tafelspitz, and Plachutta serves a great one. What’s not to love about expertly boiled beef with delicious sides like apple horseradish, creamed spinach, potatoes, and chive sauce? Wollzeile 38





Gastwirtschaft Huth : This is a typical Viennese beisl, a casual inn serving food like your grandmother would make. It’s unpretentious, old-school, and delicious. Schellinggasse 5





Neni : Neni and the Naschmarkt, a popular outdoor food market, truly stand for what Viennese cuisine is all about—an eclectic mix of cuisines from Europe and beyond, of all regions and lands that were once part of the monarchy. Bonus: excellent people watching! Naschmarkt 510



