A Short Guide to Dining in Vienna

Courtesy of Oesterreich Werbung/Volker Preusser
A stylish evening out at Motto am Fluss in Vienna
Thanks to Michael Gigl, region manager for North America and Australia, at the Austrian Tourist Office, for sharing some of his favorite restaurants in Vienna.
Tian: It may come as a bit of a surprise that Vienna has a gourmet vegetarian restaurant, but Tian is just that: vegetarian cuisine at its finest with menus paired with organic wines or—drumroll—juices! Himmelpfortgasse 23
Plachutta: Emperor Franz Joseph I’s favorite dish was tafelspitz, and Plachutta serves a great one. What’s not to love about expertly boiled beef with delicious sides like apple horseradish, creamed spinach, potatoes, and chive sauce? Wollzeile 38
Gastwirtschaft Huth: This is a typical Viennese beisl, a casual inn serving food like your grandmother would make. It’s unpretentious, old-school, and delicious. Schellinggasse 5
Neni: Neni and the Naschmarkt, a popular outdoor food market, truly stand for what Viennese cuisine is all about—an eclectic mix of cuisines from Europe and beyond, of all regions and lands that were once part of the monarchy. Bonus: excellent people watching! Naschmarkt 510
Motto am Fluss: This is definitely a hot spot with great views, food, and cocktails right at the Danube canal. There is a feeling of even just a few hours of “luxurious vacation” when you sit at a body of water sipping a fancy cocktail. Franz-Josefs-Kai 2
