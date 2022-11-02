5 Epic Off-Grid Trips, Vehicles, and The Gear You’ll Need to Do Them in Style

There was a time when visiting the far extremes of the earth meant sacrificing creature comforts and convenience. Not so with EcoFlow’s portable power solutions, especially their new RIVER 2 series which, with ultra-fast charging, is nothing less than the best entry-level option out there. Whether you’ve always dreamed of camping in Iceland while writing a book or photographing the remote reaches of California’s Lost Coast, we found the newest adventure vehicles to take on trips to these incredible destinations where EcoFlow can turn your fantasies into reality.

Ushuaia, Argentina

Few places are as remote as the Argentine capital of Ushuaia, arguably the southernmost city in the world. For centuries, Ushuaia has served as a gateway to the Tierra del Fuego National Park, but the town itself is not to be slept on, boasting a surprising array of attractions, including the four-in-one Maritime Museum.

For many, Ushuaia exists as a place to charge one’s batteries before plunging into the surrounding wilderness, and that’s where the RIVER 2 earns its keep, charging from empty in as little as an hour—five times faster than the competition. Track coordinates on your device amidst the peat bogs of the 15-mile Laguna del Caminante Trail, or charge your camera to capture the Magellanic penguins of Beagle Channel. The EcoFlow RIVER 2 has you covered.

With the Bowlus Volterra and EcoFlow RIVER2 you can travel fully electric.

Alongside the RIVER 2, the Bowlus Volterra offers rare off-the-grid convenience as the world’s first all-electric RV. High-speed satellite internet allows you to upload your photos to the cloud from above the clouds, while a fuel-free induction stovetop means you can cook Patagonian crab on the fly.

California’s Lost Coast

The misty mountains near Ferndale Alan Carrillo/Unsplash

Two hundred miles north of San Francisco, far beyond the reach of any major highway, the Lost Coast is known for its black-sand beaches, Pacific tide pools, and rugged, old-growth forests.

For those escaping the city to tackle the 25-mile Lost Coast Trail, the RIVER 2 makes for a great companion in this isolated area where you’ll find nary another person around. The RIVER 2 and its more powerful siblings, the RIVER 2 Max and RIVER 2 Pro, in addition to being the most cost-effective portable power stations on the market, are also among the safest, as one of the industry’s first to utilize LiFePO4 batteries. Trading the office for the trail, you’ll be logging hours from Mattole River Beach or admiring the Great Blue Herons soaring along King Range.

The Winnebago Boldt and EcoFlow RIVER2 products help you travel off-grid in style.

Named for German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt, the efficient, diesel-powered Winnebago Boldt is equipped to take on the wilds of the county that’s also named after Humboldt, with an innovative heating and insulation system to brace against the coastal chill. Remote workers living the #vanlife will find a home in the Boldt, with a dining table that doubles as a standup desk for maximum productivity.

Banff, Canada

The still waters of Lake Louise in Banff National Park Manesh Gupta/Unsplash

The town of Banff itself is home to easily accessible sites like the Cave and Basin National Historic Site, home to a 19th-century bathhouse. For hardier hikers, a visit up to the former Sulphur Mountain Cosmic Ray Station affords astounding views of the surrounding mountains. Perhaps even more rewarding is the nine-mile hike up to the Plain of Six Glaciers Teahouse overlooking Lake Louise; you might consider sharing one of the eleven outlets on your extra-powerful RIVER 2 Max or RIVER 2 Pro with those at the cabin, electricity-free since its construction in 1927.

The Leisure Unity pairs well with the EcoFlow RIVER2

Like Banff herself, the Leisure Unity offers considerable flexibility for your group. With five floor plans to choose from, the Unity allows for that extra bit of space to store your snow gear or get some rest. And with its Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Chassis and a 3L V6 diesel engine, you’ll get forgiving suspension and all the fuel-efficient power you need to handle the less-than-ideal roads of Alberta’s backcountry.

Whiteface Mountain Weather Station Gary Yost/Unsplash

The Adirondacks, New York

There’s no piece of protected land in the contiguous United States larger than the Adirondacks. Its famed 46 Peaks near Lake Placid only begin to describe the New York park’s wide-ranging legacy of leisure, from the Winter Olympics on Whiteface Mountain to Old Forge, the western terminus of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

Though the region is dotted with many small villages, there’s a seemingly endless network of trails to explore and lakes to fish. For campers on the move, the RIVER 2 Solar Generator can have your station fully loaded in as little as three hours by the light of the sun alone, allowing you to monitor its progress via WiFi or Bluetooth with Smart App Controls while you prep to take a quick hike up Blueberry Cobbles in New Russia.

Airstream’s Atlas Touring Coach

Whatever you do, you’ll want to have a comfortable, well-equipped ride to take you there. The Atlas Touring Coach, Airstream’s top-of-the-line RV, features all the amenities to make your comfort mobile, including an automated Murphy “suite” that extends with the push of a button, a full-sized bathroom, and an optional bar for when chill alpine evenings call for a hot toddy.

Inside Thrihnukagigur Volcano Janita Top/Unsplash

Iceland

Looking as if it were drawn directly from science fiction, Iceland might be the perfect place to write your next novel. Reykjavik, the northernmost capital in the world, serves as a gateway to the country’s surreal nature, including the dormant Thrihnukagigur Volcano, the only place on the planet where one can enter a magma chamber. Appropriately, Iceland is where you can also explore the real-life setting for Jules Verne’s novel, Journey to the Center of the Earth: the 8,000 year old Vatnshellir Cave, just a few hours northwest of Reykjavik.

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 family

Iceland can get remote rather quickly, and with as few as four hours of sunlight per day, travelers will have to bring their own light with them. Thankfully the RIVER 2 sports EPS (emergency power supply) mode, allowing you to venture into Iceland’s most sparsely populated corners, from the great waterfalls of Westfjords to the crags of Stórurð, said to have inspired the sinister realm of Mordor in J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings.

Ideal on Iceland’s Ring Road, the Volkswagen Grand California offers ample space for four, a separate restroom, plus a gas stove and pull-out fridge to keep you fed on those cold winter nights. It’s the perfect mobile studio for those who find themselves inspired like the authors who came before them.

The Volkswagen Grand California Volkswagen

Even the most gallant of explorers knows that preparedness is the mother of adventure.

