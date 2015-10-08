4 Ways The Bay Area Is Your Oyster

Writer Serena Renner recently went down the cioppino rabbit hole, discovering the real story behind San Francisco’s most iconic dish, how it’s changing, and, of course, where to find the best bowls in the Bay Area. But for those who are ready to go a step further this crab season, we can assure you that nothing beats catching and preparing Dungeness crab with your own two hands. Enter the king of San Francisco’s sea-to-fork movement.

For Kirk Lombard, a.k.a the Sea Forager, the world is one giant tide pool. He runs a sustainable seafood CSA, hosts fish parties, and most importantly for travelers, leads foraging tours along the San Francisco waterfront. During the Dungeness crab season, which kicks off in November, you can take his three-hour coastal tour, where you’ll learn the trick to catching a crab from the shore using only a handmade snare. His personal crabbing spot is “not for print,” but, during crab season, it’s legal to snare one at any beach outside the Golden Gate Bridge, he says, as long as you’re not in a protected marine area. As for cioppino: “I love it! Fish restaurant in Sausalito makes a great, sustainable cioppino though my favorite place to get it is my own house.” $42. seaforager.com

Three other ways to taste Bay Area marine life