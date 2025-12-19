Where to Relax and Recharge in México This Winter

With nearly 6,000 miles of coastline and temperatures that tend to hover in the 70s, México makes the perfect winter getaway for those looking to relax, recharge, and reset on their next vacation. Choose between the Riviera Maya, where you’ll find the elegant Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya, and Tulum, home to Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, both positioned on the Yucatán Peninsula along the Gulf of México. Or try Conrad Punta de Mita in Punta Mita on the Bay of Banderas in the western state of Nayarit. The twin towns of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas (together known as Los Cabos), along with Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, await on the southern tip of the Baja California Sur peninsula. No matter which of México’s beaches you travel to this winter, they’ll reward you with experiences that refresh body, mind, and spirit, thanks to the range of wellness, culinary, and cultural offerings at these stylish resorts featuring impeccable service. As seasoned travelers know, hospitality such as Waldorf Astoria’s signature personal concierge makes all the difference.

Enjoy locally sourced food and drinks in Nayarit and Tulum

Perhaps the perfect way to begin a restorative trip is to ease yourself into vacation mode with drinks and dishes that remind you why you chose México in the first place. At Conrad Punta de Mita’s signature restaurant, Codex, you can kick off your vacation with a cocktail you won’t find on menus anywhere else.

Codex’s bartenders, inspired by classic Mexican dishes, craft drinks like the Nogalito, which interprets chile en nogada, a dish typically eaten during Independence Day celebrations. The cocktail features mezcal, chile liqueur, chile simple syrup, and lemon juice. Sip it during the restaurant’s Atardecer (“sunset”) experience each evening, featuring live music performed by local musicians.

Local ingredients and traditions also inform the tasting menu at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya’s restaurant, Autor. Avocado leaf, corn, and cactus are among the locally sourced ingredients featured in Michelin-celebrated dishes like totoaba (a farmed fish served with yuca, edamame, and trout roe) and green pipian, one of México’s famous moles. Vegetarians have delicious options, too, including a tasting menu that puts a twist on classic dishes.

Indulge in an Indigenous-inspired spa treatment in México

You can also look forward to sublime spa treatments. As with food and drink, the wellness services at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya and Conrad Punta de Mita draw from centuries-old local practices and traditions. An in-house shaman guides treatments at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, where “journey rituals” use locally-harvested flowers and herbs.

At Conrad Punta de Mita’s spa, guests can book the cleansing temazcal, a purifying, sauna-like experience; or the cacao ceremony, which incorporates Mexican chocolate into traditional rituals. Similarly, the adults-only Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya spa incorporates honey from the endemic stingless melipona bee into its treatments, inspired by healing beliefs and practices of the Maya culture and cosmovision. And Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal bases its spa treatments on lunar phases and Mexican folk healing practices. Its Indigenous herbal detox involves applying the powerful plants of the Baja region in a cleanse, followed by an herbal mud wrap and detoxifying massage.

Practice yoga and holistic wellness in Tulum and the Riviera Maya

From bonding with partners, friends, and family to meeting locals, connection and community are a key part of any meaningful vacation. You can reawaken your creativity and build relationships by participating in one of the many cultural and nature-oriented experiences offered at these resorts. Start your day with breakfast in your suite, followed by a beach yoga session at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya or a jungle run with the hotel’s Runners’ Club. Later in the day and into the evening, you can join a drum circle or learn to read the stars.

Begin your day at the Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya with a mother-daughter yoga session, or book a shared cooking session with family members to make memories that will last a lifetime. Families can also choose to stay in one of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal’s private casitas, which provide plenty of on-site activities to reconnect, including private plunge pools, a resort infinity pool, and an on-site photographer who’s ready to help you capture special moments to remember.

The end of one year and the beginning of another invite us to pause, slow down, relax, recharge, and reset. México’s coastal destinations are the perfect places to do it—for solo trips, couples’ vacations, a friends’ getaway, and multigenerational family adventures. With the immense range of beautiful properties, stunning amenities, delicious dining options, and opportunities to connect with Mexican culture through wellness and activity experiences, all you have to do is choose the experience that best fits you.