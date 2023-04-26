Travel InspirationFamily Travel
By Kaitlin Menza
  •  April 26, 2023

Samantha Brown Is About to Take the Cruise of a Lifetime

This summer, the travel TV host is reconnecting with a dozen family members on a cruise around Norway.

Travel TV host Samantha Brown on Danube River in Budapest

Samantha Brown in Budapest

Courtesy of Samantha Brown

Revenge travel is out (in fact, it never really felt “in” to us). Instead, this year we’re all about reconnection travel, which is proving to be the top reason for travel postpandemic. After a tough few years, people are going out into the world again with real excitement—and purpose. So we interviewed 11 globe-trotting celebrities to find out what “reconnection” means to them, whether that’s hitting the road solo, feasting through Italy, gallivanting with old friends, paying tribute to loved ones who’ve passed, or making an all-important visit to mom.

Samantha Brown has hosted many travel TV series over the years including Samantha Brown’s Places to Love. Below, she talks about three very different travel experiences that make her feel connected to people and places—including a cruise that’s particularly special because of the fellow travelers who’ll be on the boat.

What place is calling you back?

Santa Fe, NM. I love it for its confluence of cultures, great art, access to exceptional hiking trails, and the best margaritas.

What place feels like home, even if it’s not where you’re from?

Duchess County, New York. I fell in love with the rolling hills, beautiful farmland, and small towns that make you feel like you’ve come home. I love to go on long drives exploring different routes and roads, essentially being open to where the day will take me. There’s an honesty to it all that gives me a feeling of contentment, that all is right in the world.

Are you planning trips to reconnect? If so, how?

This August, 12 members of my family including my husband and kids will all be taking a cruise around Norway, starting our trip in Amsterdam. It will be the first time my sisters and I have been on a vacation together since 1982 when we were young girls, so it should be a blast and an amazing experience.

Samantha Brown, host of several TV travel series, including Samantha Brown’s Places to Love

Read more from our Reconnection Travel series.

Kaitlin Menza
Kaitlin Menza is a Taipei-based writer who covers lifestyle, politics, pop culture, and social issues. You can find her work at kaitlinmenza.com.
