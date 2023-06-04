Why do you travel?

I realize it’s an unfair question. I can’t really answer it myself. There are so many reasons: the joy of the new, the thrill of the unfamiliar, the fun of the challenge, the indulgence of relaxation, the beauty of nature, the even bigger beauty of people.

Since the pandemic, one reason has risen to the top: the chance to reconnect.

After a tough few years, people are going out into the world again with real excitement, and with purpose. They’re not just traveling because they can (but oh how nice that we can!); they’re also traveling because they’ve been missing something—and now they’re finding it again in what’s become known as “reconnection travel.” They may aim to bond with family, honor their heritage, or learn about their culture—what we might call “traveling your roots.” Or they might want to celebrate special occasions and create new, meaningful memories.

My own approach to trips has shifted, too: Whenever I can, I want to be with friends and family. That’s why I’ll be in northern England with college mates this spring, in the Poconos with my extended family this summer, and in New Mexico with old friends from a volunteer program this fall.

But I’m much less interesting than the 11 celebrities we interviewed in our new series of Reconnection Travel stories. In addition, contributor Sunshine Flint tells the tale of her family’s recent adventure through rural Denmark, searching for clues about her husband’s ancestry and the proper pronunciation of his last name. And Lindsey Tramuta introduces us to Sarah Ben Romdane, who returned home to her family’s fifth-generation olive farm in Tunisia to help tell the world about her country’s artisanal olive oil.

What about you? How will you use travel to reconnect—and where will it take you? —Billie Cohen, executive editor