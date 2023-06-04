pairs of people ballroom dancing in a park
Reconnection Travel

Why do you travel?

I realize it’s an unfair question. I can’t really answer it myself. There are so many reasons: the joy of the new, the thrill of the unfamiliar, the fun of the challenge, the indulgence of relaxation, the beauty of nature, the even bigger beauty of people.

Since the pandemic, one reason has risen to the top: the chance to reconnect.

After a tough few years, people are going out into the world again with real excitement, and with purpose. They’re not just traveling because they can (but oh how nice that we can!); they’re also traveling because they’ve been missing something—and now they’re finding it again in what’s become known as “reconnection travel.” They may aim to bond with family, honor their heritage, or learn about their culture—what we might call “traveling your roots.” Or they might want to celebrate special occasions and create new, meaningful memories.

My own approach to trips has shifted, too: Whenever I can, I want to be with friends and family. That’s why I’ll be in northern England with college mates this spring, in the Poconos with my extended family this summer, and in New Mexico with old friends from a volunteer program this fall.

But I’m much less interesting than the 11 celebrities we interviewed in our new series of Reconnection Travel stories. In addition, contributor Sunshine Flint tells the tale of her family’s recent adventure through rural Denmark, searching for clues about her husband’s ancestry and the proper pronunciation of his last name. And Lindsey Tramuta introduces us to Sarah Ben Romdane, who returned home to her family’s fifth-generation olive farm in Tunisia to help tell the world about her country’s artisanal olive oil.

What about you? How will you use travel to reconnect—and where will it take you? —Billie Cohen, executive editor

Travel TV host Samantha Brown on Danube River in Budapest
Family Travel
Samantha Brown Is About to Take the Cruise of a Lifetime
This summer, the travel TV host is reconnecting with a dozen family members on a cruise around Norway.
Restaurateur Laurent Martin, chef Pascal Guillaumin, Steve Smith, and Rick Steves in Paris, 2022.
People
Rick Steves Wants to Honor the People Who Made Him What He Is
In a year of reconnection travel, the loveable travel icon is all about returning the affection. Ask him about his Uncle Thor in Norway.
Food writer and cookbook author Katie Parla drives a speedboat in Italy
Food + Drink
Cookbook Author Katie Parla May Never Leave Italy
The Rome-based culinary writer and guide is planning her travels around good food and her family’s history in Italy.
Sasami ta
People
Musician Sasami Shares Her Heart With California (and Maine, Vermont, Australia . . .)
The artist, producer, and composer has found home again but is also dreaming of distant destinations. And tacos.
Nabongo with a herd of sheep in Kyrgyzstan, where the animals are important for livelihood.
People
Jessica Nabongo Has Seen Every Country, But a Few Really Stand Out
The travel blogger and influencer looks forward to honoring past relationships and finding new perspectives in familiar places.
Comedian Ronny Chieng in Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Courtesy Disney Plus
People
For Comedian Ronny Chieng, Travel Is a Chance to Reconnect With His Family
The comedian and star of “American Born Chinese” loves his mom and dad.
A family standing in front of a farmhouse in Lintrup Denmark in the 1990s.
Family Travel
Old Family Photos Sparked Questions. The Answers Brought Them All the Way to Denmark
When you lose an ø, does it make a sound? Distanced from their history in Denmark, a family road-trips through Jutland to find their home, their family, and the proper pronunciation of their name.
portrait of Elizabeth Alexander, poet who read at Obama's inauguration and president of the Mellon Foundation
People
Puerto Rico Is Calling to Pulitzer Prize–Nominated Poet Elizabeth Alexander
And she can’t help but listen. The poet who read at President Obama’s inauguration is now heading up an arts foundation, and she’s traveling to connect with the creators they support.
Portrait of author Maggie Shipstead
Solo Travel
No Place Is Too Wild or Too Far for Maggie Shipstead
In her travels, the “New York Times"–bestselling novelist has found comfort for grief and inspiration for writing.
Andrew Zimmern shops in a food market Hyderabad, India
People
Chef and TV Host Andrew Zimmern Says He’s Banked Some of the Best Parts of Himself in Vietnam
“The man I like the most is who I am when I am there.”
Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein author and physicist
People
Space Scientist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein’s Travel Plans? Stick to This Planet
This physicist who studies the history of the universe is dreaming of ways to return to her own origins here on Earth.
Author and podcast host Amanda Montell with ice cream cone in Italy
Solo Travel
“Wordslut” Author Amanda Montell Is Spending a Month in Italy. Here’s Why.
The author of “Wordslut” and “Cultish” recognizes the healing power of long, slow, solo travel.