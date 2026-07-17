It’s Not Too Late to Book a Trip to See the August 2026 Eclipse—Here’s How You Can Do It

On August 12, 2026, the moon’s shadow will sweep across some of the most dramatic landscapes in the Northern Hemisphere, briefly turning day to darkness over Greenland’s ice sheets, Iceland’s volcanic terrain, the sun-soaked coast of northern Spain, and a sliver of the northeastern corner of Portugal. Those lucky enough to be in its path will experience one of nature’s rarest spectacles: a total solar eclipse.

With less than a month to go, travelers who haven’t already booked a trip might assume they’ve missed their chance. Eclipse chasers often plan years in advance, and accommodations in the path of totality have been filling up for months. But it’s not too late to put together a last-minute eclipse trip.

Hotels within the path of totality still have rooms available, cruise lines are offering sailings positioned to view the eclipse at sea, and a handful of tour operators have last-minute packages that take care of much of the logistical planning. Some options require a bigger budget—or a little more flexibility or time off work—than others, but there are still ways to get yourself to the path of totality.

Here are some of the best last-minute trips still available for experiencing the 2026 total solar eclipse.

(Editor’s note: Because availability is limited, prices and inventory may change as the eclipse approaches.)

Hotels

Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá in Mallorca and Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá in Menorca

Look for the eclipse from the paradise that is the Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá in Menorca, Spain. Courtesy of Meliá Hotels

Location: Mallorca and Menorca, Spain

Price: From $200,000 per package

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For travelers looking to turn the eclipse into a coastal Mediterranean getaway, Gran Meliá has created four-night packages at Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá in Mallorca and Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá in Menorca.

The centerpiece comes on August 12, when guests will head out to sea for the eclipse aboard either a private Riva yacht in Mallorca or a traditional Menorcan llaüt (a traditional wooden boat native to Spain’s Balearic Islands) in Menorca, complete with catering, drinks, and an eclipse-viewing kit.

The stay also includes accommodations in one of the top seafront suites (the Master Suite in Mallorca and the Presidential Suite in Menorca), select meals, and spa treatments. For travelers coming from elsewhere in Europe, the package can even include private-jet transportation to the Balearic Islands and door-to-door transfers. Reservations are handled directly through the hotels’ concierge teams.

Hotel Rangá

Set up shop at Hotel Rangá in southern Iceland for prime eclipse viewing. Courtesy of Hotel Rangá

Location: Hella, southern Iceland

Price: From $1,019 per night

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With its log-cabin-inspired interiors, geothermal hot tubs, and a restaurant overlooking the Rangá River toward Eyjafjallajökull, Hotel Rangá in the southern Icelandic town of Hella has plenty going for it beyond what’s happening in the sky. But astronomy is also a longstanding specialty: The countryside hotel has its own observatory equipped with high-powered telescopes. While the hotel itself sits just outside the path of totality, on August 12 it is offering guests a private expedition to the Snæfellsnes Peninsula, where totality lasts for roughly a minute and a half. The trip departs at 7 a.m., giving guides time to seek out the best viewing conditions, and includes expert guidance and lunch.

Jumeirah Mallorca

Location: Mallorca, Spain

Price: From $6,275 per night, with a three-night minimum

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Sitting high above Port de Sóller on Mallorca’s northwest coast, Jumeirah Mallorca is particularly well positioned for the August 12 eclipse, especially given the hotel’s elevated perch and unobstructed views over the Mediterranean. From August 10 through August 14, the hotel will also host an eclipse celebration, with astronomy masterclasses led by experts from the Mallorca Astronomy Institute and opportunities to use advanced solar telescopes. On August 12, guests can attend a lunar-inspired cocktail reception before watching the eclipse with the institute’s astronomers. As of press time, the hotel had just five premium rooms available.

Kimpton Aysla Mallorca

Camp out at the effortlessly cool Kimpton Aysla Mallorca for the total solar eclipse. Photo by Yotam Sandak/courtesy of Kimpton Aysla Mallorca

Location: Mallorca, Spain

Price: From $880 per night

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For travelers who simply need a last-minute place to stay within the path of totality, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca still had a handful of rooms available at the time of publication. The 79-room resort is set among gardens and pools and has two restaurants, a 9,700-square-foot spa, and complimentary bikes for exploring the surrounding area.

Zoëtry Mallorca Balearic Islands

Location: Mallorca, Spain

Price: From $1,080 per night

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Set on a restored 14th-century estate in the Balearic countryside near Llucmajor, the resort incorporates centuries-old stone buildings, a neo-Gothic chapel, and a historic windmill, giving travelers a more rural base for their eclipse trip. The stay is largely all-inclusive through Zoëtry’s Endless Privileges program, which covers dining and drinks, 24-hour concierge service, in-room dining, and a complimentary wellness experience. The property is also home to the Michelin-starred Andreu Genestra restaurant.

Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages: Barcelona to Monte Carlo sailing

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ luxurious World Traveller will move into prime viewing position on eclipse day. Courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages

Price: From $10,499 per person

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Those who still want to fit in a summer Mediterranean vacation and wish to see the eclipse might consider the Atlas Ocean Voyages seven-night sailing aboard the 198-passenger World Traveller. After stops in Valencia and Ibiza, the yacht will position itself off Mallorca on August 12 for an unobstructed view of the total solar eclipse from its open decks. An astronomer aboard will host eclipse-focused programming and provide live narration during the event, with complimentary viewing glasses for guests. After the eclipse, the itinerary will continue to Palma de Mallorca before heading across the Mediterranean to Sète and Cannes, eventually arriving in Monte Carlo on August 16.

Crystal Cruises: Amsterdam to Lisbon sailing

Price: From $9,240 per person

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For travelers who want an expert to help put the eclipse into perspective, Crystal’s 11-night sailing comes with a particularly fitting guide: former NASA astronaut Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, who logged more than 1,200 hours in space across five Space Shuttle missions. Hoffman will be aboard the 740-passenger Crystal Serenity alongside physician and scientist Dr. Michael Atalay and veteran eclipse chaser Lori Bremner for special programming leading up to August 12, when the ship will spend the day at sea within the path of totality.

The cruise departs IJmuiden, the cruise port for Amsterdam, on August 3 and arrives in Lisbon on August 14, tracing the Atlantic coasts of France, Spain, and Portugal along the way. Stops include Saint-Malo and Brest in France, an overnight near Nantes, an overnight in Bilbao, and visits to La Coruña in Spain and Porto in Portugal. Beyond the eclipse, travelers can walk the medieval ramparts of Saint-Malo, visit Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum, and explore the seafood restaurants of northern Spain’s Galicia region. Not only does the sailing have rooms available—they’re also currently 15 percent off.

Explora Journey: Lisbon to Southampton sailing

Splash out for the Owner’s Residence suite on Explora III for an epic eclipse sailing. Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Price: From $7,350 per person

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Few eclipse trips come with quite this much good eating along the way. The seven-night sailing by Explora Journeys departs Lisbon on August 10 on the brand-new 922-passenger Explora III, then heads north along Europe’s Atlantic coast, sailing through the path of totality on August 12. The ship’s open decks should offer expansive views as day briefly turns to night at sea. On either side of the eclipse, the itinerary strings together some of Europe’s great food-and-wine destinations, including Porto, La Coruña, Bilbao, Bordeaux, and Saint-Jean-de-Luz, before arriving in Southampton.

EYOS Expeditions: East Greenland sailing

Price: From $42,000 per person

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For travelers who want to see the eclipse without sharing the experience with hundreds of other passengers, EYOS Expeditions is offering a rare book-by-the-cabin sailing aboard Aqua Lares, a former Class 1 icebreaker that carries only 24 guests. From August 11 to 18 the yacht will explore East Greenland’s Scoresby Sund, where passengers can watch totality from the deck surrounded by fjords, glaciers, and drifting icebergs. The expedition spends the rest of its time exploring Greenland’s vast fjord system, with opportunities to spot seabirds and get deeper into the ice than many conventional cruise ships can manage. With just 12 cabins, it’s one of the most intimate—and exclusive—ways still available to experience the eclipse in the Arctic.

HX Expeditions: Greenland, Iceland, and Svalbard sailing

Kayak among the fjords and glaciers of Greenland before and after being treated to a stellar eclipse sighting. Courtesy of HX Expeditions

Price: From $18,900 per person

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Eastern Greenland might be one of the most dramatic places in the world to watch the sun disappear. HX Expeditions’ 17-day voyage begins in Longyearbyen before the 220-passenger MS Spitsbergen sets sail. On August 12, the ship will head into Scoresby Sund, where the captain will seek out the best viewing spot based on weather and ice conditions, with astronomy talks aboard leading up to the eclipse. The rest of the trip is equally adventurous, with time exploring Northeast Greenland National Park and the iceberg-filled fjords of Scoresby Sund by Zodiac and on foot. Weather permitting, passengers may also visit Ittoqqortoormiit, one of Greenland’s most remote communities, before the trip ends in Reykjavík, Iceland, on August 19.

Intrepid: Iceland to Greenland sailing

Price: From $29,590 per person

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For travelers willing to venture deep into the Arctic, Intrepid’s 17-day expedition offers the chance to experience more than two minutes of totality amid the icebergs and fjords of eastern Greenland. Aboard the 138-passenger Ocean Explorer (a Quark Expeditions ship), the expedition team will monitor weather and sea conditions to find the best viewing location within Scoresby Sund, which sits near the portion of the eclipse path with the longest totality—up to 2 minutes and 17 seconds. Eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler will also be aboard to lead astronomy programming.

The journey begins in Reykjavík on August 3 and travels through Iceland’s Westfjords before crossing to Greenland, where highlights include cruising among the enormous icebergs of Scoresby Sund and visiting Ittoqqortoormiit, one of the country’s most isolated communities. After the eclipse, the ship continues south before ending in Nuuk, followed by a charter flight back to Reykjavík.

National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions: Iceland, Greenland, and Canada sailing

After viewing the eclipse in Greenland, passengers sailing with National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions will continue on to Newfoundland. Photo by Erik McLean/Unsplash

Price: From $28,973 per person

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Unlike most of the Arctic eclipse sailings, this one doesn’t stop in Greenland. The National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions 16-day voyage sails from Reykjavík all the way to St. John’s, Newfoundland, via the 148-passenger National Geographic Explorer, turning the eclipse into a broader journey across the North Atlantic. On August 12, while crossing the Denmark Strait between Iceland and Greenland, the captain will seek out the best viewing position within the path of totality, weather permitting. From there, the expedition continues through the fjords of southern Greenland and along the wild Labrador coast before reaching Newfoundland in Canada. Along the way, travelers can kayak and explore by Zodiac, visit the site of Erik the Red’s former farmstead in Greenland, and step ashore in Canada’s L’Anse aux Meadows, where Norse explorers established a settlement roughly 1,000 years ago.

Seabourn: Dover to Reykjavík sailing

Price: From $12,898 per person

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Seabourn’s 14-night eclipse sailing departs Dover in Kent, England, on August 8 on the 600-passenger Seabourn Ovation and heads north through the British Isles and into the North Atlantic. On August 12, the ship will position itself in the Atlantic off the coast of southwestern Ireland, where passengers can watch the total solar eclipse from the ship’s open decks before continuing toward Scotland, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland.

The itinerary begins with stops in Cowes on the Isle of Wight and the Cornish port of Fowey before continuing to Galway and Killybegs in western Ireland. From there, the ship heads north to Oban and Ullapool in Scotland, Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands, and Heimaey in Iceland before arriving in Reykjavík on August 22. It’s an especially appealing route for travelers who want to pair the eclipse with a trip through some of the North Atlantic’s smaller, harder-to-reach ports.

Tours

New Scientist: Northern Spain

Price: From $3,925 per person

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For travelers who want to spend several days looking skyward, New Scientist, the U.K.-based science magazine, is hosting a five-day astronomy-focused tour in northern Spain timed to coincide with both the total solar eclipse and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower (an annual celestial event that lasts for several weeks each summer and can produce dozens of shooting stars per hour). The trip is based in Burgos, where the group will travel to a private viewing site on August 12, selected for optimal eclipse watching. Renowned astronomers Dr. John Mason and Martin Griffiths will lead the eclipse experience, with additional talks and workshops throughout the trip with a focus on astronomy, the cosmos, and space exploration.

Smithsonian Journeys: Basque Country to Leon

Explore northern Spain and the city of Bilbao with Smithsonian Journeys’ eclipse-focused itinerary. Photo by David Vives/Unsplash

Price: From $7,995 per person (must be booked by July 29)

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This eight-day tour by Smithsonian Journeys turns eclipse day into a wine-country celebration. On August 12, travelers will head to Bodegas Gordonzello, a winery south of León, a city in northern Spain within the path of totality, for a private viewing event featuring astronomers, vineyard tours and tastings, live music, and a farm-to-table dinner with wine pairings. The trip runs August 8 through 15, beginning in Bilbao and ending in Madrid; the broader itinerary carries the astronomy theme throughout, with an astronomy-focused tour of the Prado and a private visit to Madrid’s Royal Observatory. Smithsonian is also running a similar Madrid-centric trip August 8–14.