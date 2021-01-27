The 13 Most Exciting Hotel Openings in the U.S. and Europe for 2021

A rendering of Santa Fe's new Bishop’s Lodge, part of which is the former Pulitzer family home

When planning your next trip, don’t miss these exciting openings from New York and Boston to Italy and Montenegro, slated to open throughout 2021.

As we get closer to a new era of safe travel, I have never been more excited to order room service; to enjoy a hotel breakfast; to not clean my own room—and to connect with communities, the people who live and work in each new hotel, each neighborhood. The best hotels become part of your travel story, as the backdrop to the experiences you’ll have. Jack Ezon, whose travel company, Embark Beyond, compiled its own comprehensive list of hotel openings, said that the openings have brought them a burst of optimism and excitement. “Despite the tribulation of 2020, our world is set to be blessed with some incredible, game-changing hospitality experiences,” he says. Of course, as he says, there is a bit of déjà vu as many hotels opening this year were slated to open last year. A few notes: These are the hotels I’m personally looking forward to the most, whittled down from a huge list of exciting arrivals. I’m based in London, so I’m focusing on places I can practically visit across Europe and the U.S. (and will save London openings for their own story). Many opening dates are in flux, so I’m only listing seasons. Hotel Openings in the U.S. Courtesy of Aman NYC’s Crown Building will house the new Aman New York. Aman New York New York, NY Aman New York will join Midtown’s ultra-luxury hotel scene, bringing Aman’s personalized service and ethos to Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in the Crown Building. And get this: The smallest of Aman New York’s 83 rooms will be 750 square feet, about twice the size of the average NYC hotel room and a major perk for a city stay, each with its own working fireplace. The main dining options—sure to become business lunch favorites, when we’re all having business lunches again—will be sushi-focused Nama and all-day Italian at Arva. The highlight of the 24,000-square-foot Aman Spa will be the two Spa Houses, each with its own outdoor terrace and hot and cold plunge pools. What I’m looking forward to the most is the jazz club—no word yet on what that will look like in a post-COVID world, but it’s an unexpected touch from Aman. Opening Spring 2021. Courtesy of HFZ Capital Group A rendering of the Xi, a development that will include Six Senses New York, in Chelsea Six Senses New York New York, NY Six Senses New York will bring a whole new level of wellness—a hallmark of the brand—to New York City. Set in Chelsea on the Hudson River, it will be part of the Xi, a pair of twisty buildings that will also house condos and retail. The hotel will introduce its new concept Six Senses Place, a 45,000-square-foot health club and spa, but the surrounding area is just as appealing to explore the nearby High Line and Meatpacking District, and shopping at Chelsea Market. Opening Fall 2021. Courtesy of Chapin Group The Chatwal Lodge will open in upstate New York, overlooking Toronto Reservoir Lake. The Chatwal Lodge Bethel, NY The Chatwal in Midtown has always been a beloved NYC hotel, with a sense of serenity close to Times Square and a perfect-for-any-occasion restaurant, the Lambs Club. Now, adding to the ever-growing chicness of the Catskills, the owner will open Chatwal Lodge in Bethel, New York. There will be 10 suites with private patios overlooking Toronto Reservoir Lake, but it’s the 1,000-square-foot tree house that will likely garner most of the press. Outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and kayaking abound, but the hotel will also focus on giving guests access to arts and culture through private music classes and local art exhibits. Opening Spring 2021. Courtesy of the Langham Hotels & Resorts The Langham Boston is in the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The Langham Boston, MA

The Langham brand is at a very exciting point right now, with its villa, Langham Nymphenburg Residence, Munich, opening last year during the pandemic; the urban high-rise Langham Jakarta as a significant opening in Asia this year; the Langham Venice forthcoming in 2023; and more hotels in the pipeline in Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, and San Francisco. This year, the Langham Boston will re-enter the luxury hotel landscape in the city, reopening this spring after a multi-million-dollar renovation, keeping the charm of the historic property (the former Federal Reserve Bank of Boston) while renovating all the guest rooms and public spaces in a New England–inspired color scheme, with blue and gray shades evoking the Atlantic Ocean. All of the art will honor the history of Boston. Opening Spring 2021. Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans will rise above the Mississippi River. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, LA Oh, to be enjoying live jazz, beignets, and muffulettas in New Orleans again! Now the 341-room, 34-story Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans will offer a beautiful sanctuary (and great air-conditioning in August) along the Mississippi River with flower-filled private gardens, an indoor/outdoor observation deck with river views, and—a rarity in NOLA—an outdoor pool. Food is of utmost importance in New Orleans, and award-winning Israeli American chef Alon Shaya, who owns the popular Saba locally, will lead the main restaurant. I’d love to try his version of a muffuletta. Opening Spring 2021. Bishop’s Lodge Santa Fe, NM As an Arizona native, I think the Southwest landscape makes you feel simultaneously powerful and insignificant. This is especially true in artsy Santa Fe, where I always feel transformed by something. And the 100-room Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection will be a game-changer for the city, with interiors by HKS, the Turquesa Healing Arts studio, horse stables, and a 12-bedroom house perfect for domestic multi-gen trips. I love the historic main building, with a luxurious, adobe-style exterior that could only be in New Mexico—and it has a long history, once as the Pulitzer family’s private residence. Opening Spring 2021. Hotel Openings in Europe Courtesy of Ca’ di Dio A rendering of Venice’s boutique Ca’ di Dio, close to the city’s contemporary art galleries Ca’ di Dio Venice, Italy OK, I admit it’s hard to tear myself away from Belmond’s Hotel Cipriani in Venice, but Ca’ di Dio in Venice is a great contender, especially if you want to attend the Venice Biennale—it’s a 15-minute walk from the grounds of the famous art fair and close to many of Venice’s contemporary art galleries. Like Six Senses in Rome, this 66-room hotel (56 of which are suites and many with lagoon views) will have interiors designed by Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola, who also worked on the Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona, Das Stue in Berlin, and Il Sereno in Lake Como. Opening Spring 2021. Courtesy of GaS Studio A rendering of Casa di Langa, a luxury sustainable hotel in Piedmont Casa di Langa Italy’s Piedmont region In northern Italy’s Piedmont region, Casa di Langa is a new 39-room sustainable boutique hotel, owned by Americans with Italian roots and businesses in Italy. How will sustainability actually play out? Among the carbon-neutral initiatives: solar panels, geothermal heating, and no single-use plastics. Owner Kyle J. Krause says he wants the hotel, which overlooks 100 acres of vineyards, to reflect the “warm spirit of the region in a way that is elegant and accessible.” Think hazelnut orchards, vegetable gardens, and other highlights of the Piedmontese landscape. Opening Spring 2021. Courtesy of the Hoxton The Hoxton Rome will have a midcentury design throughout the rooms and public spaces. The Hoxton Rome Rome, Italy