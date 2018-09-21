11 Ways Technology Will Make Flying Fun Again

Airports, airlines, and, yes, even the Transportation Security Administration want your journey to be as stress-free as possible. That’s why modern airports are quick to adopt new amenities and test new technology. From sleeping pods to spaceports, here’s what’s in store.

1. Smart(er) security lanes

Time-saving, stress-busting “smart” security checkpoints will be universal. Improved technology speeds up the bin-loading process and allows security officers to scan carry-ons and find prohibited items more quickly.

2. In-airport delivery

Food and merchandise comes to you, wherever you are in the airport. Newark Liberty International Airport’s tablet-centered ordering and self-checkout lanes are widespread, and at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport and San Diego International Airport, app-powered services such as Airport Sherpa and At Your Gate let you shop from your phone and have your purchases (food and goods) delivered to you.

Illustration by Sam Island Facial scans will soon make airport travel more efficient.

3. Your face is your ticket

Get ready for “single token travel,” when one facial scan and an initial look at your passport will be all that’s needed to check bags, pass through security checkpoints, board flights, and breeze through immigration on arrival.





Illustration by Sam Island Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and monitoring apps to track bags are ensuring fewer lost bags at the airport.

4. Where’s my bag?

Lost luggage is a bummer. But more bags arrive as promised thanks to the industry-wide resolution to employ tools such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and monitoring apps to track bags from the time they’re accepted at the airport to the time they’re delivered at baggage claim.