10 Hotel Workouts that are Way Cooler than the Gym

Boredom is no longer an excuse for letting your workout routine slide while you’re on the road. These 10 hotels are spicing things up with heart-pumping classes and activities that range from rooftop hula hooping to pickleball. 1. Rooftop Hula Hooping in London

The Berkeley in London has partnered with local workout craze HulaFit to offer hula hoop classes on the roof of the hotel weekly until October 28th. The 60-minute class is open to both guests and visitors and includes lessons on how to master hooping styles such as “the Limbo” and “the Vortex.” 2. Underwater Biking in Istanbul

Spin fanatics, take note: Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul offers pool biking for hotel guests. Pedaling under water provides greater resistance than biking on land and improves muscle strength. Plus, with all that splashing around, you won’t have to worry about staying cool during your workout. 3. Pickleball in Mexico

Guests at Rancho La Puerta can try their hand at Pickleball, a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The game is played with a slightly modified tennis net and a plastic ball, indoors or out, on a badminton-sized court. You’ll improve your hand-eye coordination as you work up a sweat.

4. Yoga with dolphins in Vegas

Before you let loose in the City of Sin, start your morning with a yoga session at the Mirage. Class is held in an underwater dolphin viewing area—try not to be distracted in warrior three pose as a pod of dolphins swims by. 5. Buff Ballet Booty Class in Miami

The Carillon Hotel & Spa‘s complimentary Buff Ballet Booty class puts a Miami twist on traditional ballet classes with a routine designed to tighten and tone. 6. Flo-Yo on the Big Island

Way cooler than fro-yo, flow-yo combines yoga with the fast-growing sport of SUP, or stand-up paddleboarding. The Fairmont Orchid in Hawaii offers 40-minute flow-yo classes that will have you performing sun salutations as you balance atop a board on gently rippling waves. 7. AntiGravity training in the Bahamas

The newly opened Island House hotel in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas boasts the first Caribbean’s first AntiGravity program, a unique workout that combines traditional yoga with aerial art, Pilates, and dance using a custom-made aerial hammock. 8. High altitude training in Dubai

The first of its kind, High Altitude Suite at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai offers hypoxic training (high-altitude training), which can improve aerobic and anaerobic performance. Guests can sign up for group or private training sessions in this oxygen-depleted suite. 9. Indoor hiking and art tour in Las Vegas

The Spa at ARIA has introduced a workout that combines fitness and culture. Guests work up a sweat on a 60-minute trek across the hotel. Descriptions of each work in ARIA’s $40 million art collection are paired with sprints through the convention center, jumping jacks in front of the spa, and pushups in the garden areas.

