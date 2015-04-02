Six Things We Pack to Stay Fit On the Road

It’d be awesome if our bodies gave us free passes on vacation—but that’s not how workout routines work. We like to stay on track by packing space-friendly fitness gear. Here, six swolemates we keep close on the road.

1. As Good As a Treadmill

When you’ve got a crammed day of meetings or activities, some old-school jump roping is a godsend. You can get your heart rate up in 10 minutes. We like Buddy Lee’s super lightweight and aerodynamic aluminum ropes, which some Olympians use to train.

Buddy Lee Aero Speed jump rope, $40

2. The Shower in a Pinch

Real talk: sometimes you don’t have time for a proper shower. Or you’re somewhere out there without a shower. That’s why we love these towelettes that absorb dirt and sweat without the need for running water.

Paper Shower, $9

3. The Packable Yoga Mat

Manduka’s eco-travel mats have sufficient padding and, best of all, are foldable. You can pack it in the bottom of your bag and lose virtually no space in your suitcase.

Manduka eKO SuperLite Travel Mat, $40,

4. The Cheapest Massage

Top off your yoga session by giving yourself a relaxing massage. Slowly rolling these balls along your spine releases tension just as well as do some deep tissue work. We use them before yoga sessions, too, to loosen up our lower back.

Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls, $12

5. Run Amok Without Getting Lost