Home>Travel inspiration

Six Things We Pack to Stay Fit On the Road

By Andrew Richdale

04.02.15

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

It’d be awesome if our bodies gave us free passes on vacation—but that’s not how workout routines work. We like to stay on track by packing space-friendly fitness gear. Here, six swolemates we keep close on the road.

1. As Good As a Treadmill

When you’ve got a crammed day of meetings or activities, some old-school jump roping is a godsend. You can get your heart rate up in 10 minutes. We like Buddy Lee’s super lightweight and aerodynamic aluminum ropes, which some Olympians use to train.

Buddy Lee Aero Speed jump rope, $40

2. The Shower in a Pinch

Real talk: sometimes you don’t have time for a proper shower. Or you’re somewhere out there without a shower. That’s why we love these towelettes that absorb dirt and sweat without the need for running water.

Paper Shower, $9

3. The Packable Yoga Mat

Manduka’s eco-travel mats have sufficient padding and, best of all, are foldable. You can pack it in the bottom of your bag and lose virtually no space in your suitcase.

Manduka eKO SuperLite Travel Mat, $40,

4. The Cheapest Massage

Top off your yoga session by giving yourself a relaxing massage. Slowly rolling these balls along your spine releases tension just as well as do some deep tissue work. We use them before yoga sessions, too, to loosen up our lower back.

Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls, $12

5. Run Amok Without Getting Lost

Article continues below advertisement

MapMyRun is our go-to app when running somewhere new. The app tracks your route so you can find your way from that park you stumbled upon back to your hotel room. When we want to GPS a local trail, Salomon City Trail points us in the right direction.

6. Shoes That Don’t Eat Up Space

And these are our go-to running shoes. Instead of stressing over which extra layer to sacrifice while packing, get a pair of Nike’s Free sneakers, which are so flexible they roll up into a ball.

Nike Free 5.0, $110

popular stories

  1. Why Now Is Actually a Good Time to Book Flights

    Tips + News

  2. It’s Now a Lot Easier to Change or Cancel a Cruise Booking

    Cruise

  3. How Safe Are Airports and Airplanes During an Outbreak?

    Tips + News

more from afar

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms

Air Travel

Why Now Is Actually a Good Time to Book Flights

Why Now Is Actually a Good Time to Book Flights

Air Travel

This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone

This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone

Travel News

8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales

8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales